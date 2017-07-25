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METRO DE MADRID INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/03/2019 : € 50,000,000
10/06/2020 : € 65,000,000
15/06/2018 : € 85,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METRO DE MADRID INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - METRO DE MADRID INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - Metro de Madrid to upgrade and improve its network with EIB financing

Summary sheet

Release date
25 July 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/06/2018
20170261
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
METRO DE MADRID INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Metro de Madrid, S.A.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 402 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the investment programme for the rehabilitation, renewal and upgrade of the infrastructure of Madrid's metro network in Spain.

The project will benefit the residents of the city of Madrid and its suburbs. The project will improve the quality of the underground passenger transport service, reduce travel time, generate operating-cost savings, improve the travel experience and promote modal shift from road to rail. The project will therefore contribute towards sustainable transport in line with EU objectives for sustainable urban mobility and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is made up of a high number of sub-components. Due to the nature of the works – rehabilitation or upgrades of the metro lines, including stations – it is not expected to require an environmental impact assessment (EIA). However, the need for an EIA may vary between project components and will be analysed on a case-by-case basis, together with any potential significant impact on protected areas.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
02/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METRO DE MADRID INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - METRO DE MADRID INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Other links
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - Metro de Madrid to upgrade and improve its network with EIB financing

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METRO DE MADRID INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Publication Date
2 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76239782
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170261
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - METRO DE MADRID INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159682169
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170261
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METRO DE MADRID INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - METRO DE MADRID INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Other links
Summary sheet
METRO DE MADRID INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Data sheet
METRO DE MADRID INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - Metro de Madrid to upgrade and improve its network with EIB financing

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - Metro de Madrid to upgrade and improve its network with EIB financing
Other links
Related public register
02/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METRO DE MADRID INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - METRO DE MADRID INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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