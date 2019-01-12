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SKOPJE WWTP

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 147,784,283
Countries
Sector(s)
North Macedonia : € 147,784,283
Water, sewerage : € 147,784,283
Signature date(s)
20/12/2019 : € 10,000,000
20/12/2019 : € 68,000,000
22/03/2023 : € 69,784,283
(*) Including a € 10,000,000 Investment Grants provided by the ECONOMIC RESILIENCE INITIATIVE FUND ,a € 60,837,937.92 Investment Grants provided by the WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Macedonian version
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - SKOPJE WWTP
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Supplementary Information to the 2017 ESIA for WWTP Skopje
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SKOPJE WWTP
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to EBRD's website for ESIA Disclosure Package
Related public register
14/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - АКЦИСКИ ПЛАН ЗА ЖИВОТНА СРЕДИНА И СОЦИЈАЛНИ АСПЕКТИ КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Related public register
12/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Impact Study
Related public register
15/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Дополнителни информации кон Оценката на влијанието врз животната средина и социјалните аспекти (ОВЖССА) за ПСОВ Скопје (Macedonian version)
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SKOPJE WWTP - Нетехничко резиме КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Related public register
27/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to ESIA Disclosure package
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - SKOPJE WWTP - План за вклучување на заинтересирани страни - КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Related public register
19/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKOPJE WWTP
Related press
North Macedonia: EU provides €70 million investment grant for largest environmental protection project
Related story
Development and integration in North Macedonia
Related story
Cleaner water for Skopje

Summary sheet

Release date
30 April 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2019
20170232
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SKOPJE WWTP
JP VODOVOD I KANALIZACIJA-SKOPJE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 148 million
EUR 196 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of a waste water treatment plant (WWTP) in Skopje, serving approximately 500 000 inhabitants.

As Skopje's wastewater is currently discharged in the Vardar river without any treatment, the project is expected to have major environmental and public health benefits. It will therefore have a substantial impact on the living conditions of the inhabitants of Skopje. In addition, the project will contribute positively to the gradual compliance of North Macedonia with all relevant environmental and water EU law and standards. As the Vardar river flows to the Hellenic Republic downstream (where its name is Axios) and reaches the sea west of Thessaloniki, the project is also expected to result in environmental benefits of a Member State.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will generally benefit the environment and public health, either by providing better drinking water to the population, improving the efficiency of the treatment and distribution facilities, or by collecting and cleaning wastewater before discharging into receiving waters. As an EU candidate member state, the project will support North Macedonia's process for gradual compliance with EU standards and regulations on water, sanitation and the environment, and will provide the base for a possible accession agreement in the environmental chapter. Compliance with national Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) legislation that has been drafted by transposing EU EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC will be verified during the appraisal. With regards to regulations concerning the protection of habitats, respective EU Directives (92/43/EEC and 79/409/EEC) are considered to be transposed, subject to verification during the appraisal. North Macedonia is part of the international Emerald network, and procedures for compliance herewith will also be verified. The project will also help to meet national river quality objective (RQO) improvement targets set by the national Environmental Authority in line with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). A social assessment will also be undertaken as part of the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
15/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Macedonian version
16/01/2019 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - SKOPJE WWTP
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Supplementary Information to the 2017 ESIA for WWTP Skopje
16/01/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SKOPJE WWTP
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to EBRD's website for ESIA Disclosure Package
14/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - АКЦИСКИ ПЛАН ЗА ЖИВОТНА СРЕДИНА И СОЦИЈАЛНИ АСПЕКТИ КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
12/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Impact Study
15/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Action Plan
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Дополнителни информации кон Оценката на влијанието врз животната средина и социјалните аспекти (ОВЖССА) за ПСОВ Скопје (Macedonian version)
16/01/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SKOPJE WWTP - Нетехничко резиме КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
27/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to ESIA Disclosure package
16/01/2019 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - SKOPJE WWTP - План за вклучување на заинтересирани страни - КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
19/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKOPJE WWTP
Other links
Related press
North Macedonia: EU provides €70 million investment grant for largest environmental protection project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Macedonian version
Publication Date
15 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
89013042
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170232
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - SKOPJE WWTP
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
89011697
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20170232
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Supplementary Information to the 2017 ESIA for WWTP Skopje
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
89013885
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170232
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SKOPJE WWTP
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
89013790
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170232
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to EBRD's website for ESIA Disclosure Package
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90221189
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170232
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - АКЦИСКИ ПЛАН ЗА ЖИВОТНА СРЕДИНА И СОЦИЈАЛНИ АСПЕКТИ КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Publication Date
14 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
89007924
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170232
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Impact Study
Publication Date
12 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
89015702
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170232
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Publication Date
15 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
89012327
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170232
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Дополнителни информации кон Оценката на влијанието врз животната средина и социјалните аспекти (ОВЖССА) за ПСОВ Скопје (Macedonian version)
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
89012328
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170232
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SKOPJE WWTP - Нетехничко резиме КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
89022665
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20170232
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to ESIA Disclosure package
Publication Date
27 Jul 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95597695
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170232
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - SKOPJE WWTP - План за вклучување на заинтересирани страни - КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Publication Date
16 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
89023108
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20170232
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKOPJE WWTP
Publication Date
19 Jun 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87369885
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170232
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
North Macedonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Macedonian version
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - SKOPJE WWTP
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Supplementary Information to the 2017 ESIA for WWTP Skopje
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SKOPJE WWTP
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to EBRD's website for ESIA Disclosure Package
Related public register
14/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - АКЦИСКИ ПЛАН ЗА ЖИВОТНА СРЕДИНА И СОЦИЈАЛНИ АСПЕКТИ КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Related public register
12/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Impact Study
Related public register
15/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Дополнителни информации кон Оценката на влијанието врз животната средина и социјалните аспекти (ОВЖССА) за ПСОВ Скопје (Macedonian version)
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SKOPJE WWTP - Нетехничко резиме КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Related public register
27/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to ESIA Disclosure package
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - SKOPJE WWTP - План за вклучување на заинтересирани страни - КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Related public register
19/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKOPJE WWTP
Other links
Summary sheet
SKOPJE WWTP
Data sheet
SKOPJE WWTP
Related press
North Macedonia: EU provides €70 million investment grant for largest environmental protection project
Related story
Development and integration in North Macedonia
Related story
Cleaner water for Skopje

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
North Macedonia: EU provides €70 million investment grant for largest environmental protection project
Related story
Development and integration in North Macedonia
Related story
Cleaner water for Skopje
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Macedonian version
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - SKOPJE WWTP
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Supplementary Information to the 2017 ESIA for WWTP Skopje
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SKOPJE WWTP
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to EBRD's website for ESIA Disclosure Package
Related public register
14/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - АКЦИСКИ ПЛАН ЗА ЖИВОТНА СРЕДИНА И СОЦИЈАЛНИ АСПЕКТИ КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Related public register
12/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Impact Study
Related public register
15/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Environmental and Social Action Plan
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Дополнителни информации кон Оценката на влијанието врз животната средина и социјалните аспекти (ОВЖССА) за ПСОВ Скопје (Macedonian version)
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SKOPJE WWTP - Нетехничко резиме КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Related public register
27/07/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SKOPJE WWTP - Link to ESIA Disclosure package
Related public register
16/01/2019 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - SKOPJE WWTP - План за вклучување на заинтересирани страни - КОНЕЧНА ВЕРЗИЈА (Macedonian version)
Related public register
19/06/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SKOPJE WWTP

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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