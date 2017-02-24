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INTEGRATED WASTE MANAGEMENT PROGRAMME IN JUJUY

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 44,449,052.32
Countries
Sector(s)
Argentina : € 44,449,052.32
Solid waste : € 44,449,052.32
Signature date(s)
5/06/2018 : € 8,000,000
23/03/2018 : € 36,449,052.32
(*) Including a € 8,000,000 Investment Grants provided by the LATIN AMERICA INVESTMENT FACILITY
Other links
Related public register
29/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTEGRATED WASTE MANAGEMENT PROGRAMME IN JUJUY
Related press
Argentina: European Union co-finances the development of Jujuy's urban waste management plan with a EUR 42.2m loan from the EIB and a EUR 11.3m grant
Related press
Argentina: EIB to support sustainable infrastructure projects in Buenos Aires and a Waste Management programme in the Jujuy province

Summary sheet

Release date
6 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/03/2018
20170224
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INTEGRATED WASTE MANAGEMENT PROGRAMME IN JUJUY
PROVINCIA DE JUJUY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 54 million (EUR 46 million)
USD 120 million (EUR 102 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project is a framework loan to support the implementation of an integrated waste management system for the collection, treatment and disposal of municipal solid waste generated in the province of Jujuy, Argentina.

The project contributes to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and in particular to SDG11 – sustainable cities and communities - by helping to reduce the adverse environmental impact of cities. It will significantly contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, thus contributing to climate change mitigation. The project is contributing to an environmental sustainability priority area identified in the Multiannual Indicative Programme for Latin America under the EU Development Cooperation Instrument 2014-2020.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Due to their technical characteristics most of the treatment and disposal facilities are subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA). The associated reports will be submitted to the Bank before any disbursement. The existing project aims to phase out the dumping of untreated waste, rationalising and improving the current solid waste disposal practices and gradually bringing the province into compliance with acceptable international environmental standards in this sector.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
29/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTEGRATED WASTE MANAGEMENT PROGRAMME IN JUJUY
Other links
Related press
Argentina: European Union co-finances the development of Jujuy's urban waste management plan with a EUR 42.2m loan from the EIB and a EUR 11.3m grant
Related press
Argentina: EIB to support sustainable infrastructure projects in Buenos Aires and a Waste Management programme in the Jujuy province

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTEGRATED WASTE MANAGEMENT PROGRAMME IN JUJUY
Publication Date
29 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75001393
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170224
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Argentina
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTEGRATED WASTE MANAGEMENT PROGRAMME IN JUJUY
Other links
Summary sheet
INTEGRATED WASTE MANAGEMENT PROGRAMME IN JUJUY
Data sheet
INTEGRATED WASTE MANAGEMENT PROGRAMME IN JUJUY
Related press
Argentina: European Union co-finances the development of Jujuy's urban waste management plan with a EUR 42.2m loan from the EIB and a EUR 11.3m grant
Related press
Argentina: EIB to support sustainable infrastructure projects in Buenos Aires and a Waste Management programme in the Jujuy province

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Argentina: European Union co-finances the development of Jujuy's urban waste management plan with a EUR 42.2m loan from the EIB and a EUR 11.3m grant
Related press
Argentina: EIB to support sustainable infrastructure projects in Buenos Aires and a Waste Management programme in the Jujuy province
Other links
Related public register
29/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTEGRATED WASTE MANAGEMENT PROGRAMME IN JUJUY

Videos

Thumbnail: Jujuy Verde – new horizons for women waste-pickers in Argentina
Jujuy Verde – new horizons for women waste-pickers in Argentina
Learn more
Thumbnail: A chance for change – Jujuy waste pickers (360° Video teaser)
A chance for change – Jujuy waste pickers (360° Video teaser)
Learn more

Photogallery

The project consists of a multi-scheme Framework Loan (FL) operation for the implementation of an integrated waste management system (Plan Estructural en Gestión Integral de Residuos Sólidos Urbanos) for the collection, treatment and safe disposal of municipal solid waste generated within the province of Jujuy / Argentina.
INTEGRATED WASTE MANAGEMENT PROGRAMME IN JUJUY - Estela photos
©EIB
The project consists of a multi-scheme Framework Loan (FL) operation for the implementation of an integrated waste management system (Plan Estructural en Gestión Integral de Residuos Sólidos Urbanos) for the collection, treatment and safe disposal of municipal solid waste generated within the province of Jujuy / Argentina.
INTEGRATED WASTE MANAGEMENT PROGRAMME IN JUJUY - Rosa photos
©EIB
The project consists of a multi-scheme Framework Loan (FL) operation for the implementation of an integrated waste management system (Plan Estructural en Gestión Integral de Residuos Sólidos Urbanos) for the collection, treatment and safe disposal of municipal solid waste generated within the province of Jujuy / Argentina.
INTEGRATED WASTE MANAGEMENT PROGRAMME IN JUJUY - Rosa photos
©EIB
The project consists of a multi-scheme Framework Loan (FL) operation for the implementation of an integrated waste management system (Plan Estructural en Gestión Integral de Residuos Sólidos Urbanos) for the collection, treatment and safe disposal of municipal solid waste generated within the province of Jujuy / Argentina.
INTEGRATED WASTE MANAGEMENT PROGRAMME IN JUJUY - Claudia photos
©EIB
The project consists of a multi-scheme Framework Loan (FL) operation for the implementation of an integrated waste management system (Plan Estructural en Gestión Integral de Residuos Sólidos Urbanos) for the collection, treatment and safe disposal of municipal solid waste generated within the province of Jujuy / Argentina.
INTEGRATED WASTE MANAGEMENT PROGRAMME IN JUJUY - Estela photos
©EIB
The project consists of a multi-scheme Framework Loan (FL) operation for the implementation of an integrated waste management system (Plan Estructural en Gestión Integral de Residuos Sólidos Urbanos) for the collection, treatment and safe disposal of municipal solid waste generated within the province of Jujuy / Argentina.
INTEGRATED WASTE MANAGEMENT PROGRAMME IN JUJUY - Claudia photos
©EIB
The project consists of a multi-scheme Framework Loan (FL) operation for the implementation of an integrated waste management system (Plan Estructural en Gestión Integral de Residuos Sólidos Urbanos) for the collection, treatment and safe disposal of municipal solid waste generated within the province of Jujuy / Argentina.
INTEGRATED WASTE MANAGEMENT PROGRAMME IN JUJUY - Estela photos
©EIB
The project consists of a multi-scheme Framework Loan (FL) operation for the implementation of an integrated waste management system (Plan Estructural en Gestión Integral de Residuos Sólidos Urbanos) for the collection, treatment and safe disposal of municipal solid waste generated within the province of Jujuy / Argentina.
INTEGRATED WASTE MANAGEMENT PROGRAMME IN JUJUY - Rosa photos
©EIB
The project consists of a multi-scheme Framework Loan (FL) operation for the implementation of an integrated waste management system (Plan Estructural en Gestión Integral de Residuos Sólidos Urbanos) for the collection, treatment and safe disposal of municipal solid waste generated within the province of Jujuy / Argentina.
INTEGRATED WASTE MANAGEMENT PROGRAMME IN JUJUY - Rosa photos
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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