INTEGRATED WASTE MANAGEMENT PROGRAMME IN JUJUY

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Summary sheet
- Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project is a framework loan to support the implementation of an integrated waste management system for the collection, treatment and disposal of municipal solid waste generated in the province of Jujuy, Argentina.
The project contributes to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and in particular to SDG11 – sustainable cities and communities - by helping to reduce the adverse environmental impact of cities. It will significantly contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, thus contributing to climate change mitigation. The project is contributing to an environmental sustainability priority area identified in the Multiannual Indicative Programme for Latin America under the EU Development Cooperation Instrument 2014-2020.
Due to their technical characteristics most of the treatment and disposal facilities are subject to a mandatory environmental impact assessment (EIA). The associated reports will be submitted to the Bank before any disbursement. The existing project aims to phase out the dumping of untreated waste, rationalising and improving the current solid waste disposal practices and gradually bringing the province into compliance with acceptable international environmental standards in this sector.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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