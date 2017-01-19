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FORESIGHT LOW CARBON ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Sector(s)
Energy : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/01/2019 : € 37,500,000
17/01/2019 : € 37,500,000
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FORESIGHT LOW CARBON ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FORESIGHT LOW CARBON ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Related EFSI register
26/03/2019 - FORESIGHT LOW CARBON ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

Summary sheet

Release date
22 March 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/01/2019
20170119
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FORESIGHT ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
FORESIGHT GROUP LLP
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 67 million (EUR 78 million)
GBP 500 million (EUR 576 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Investment fund focusing on equity investments in infrastructure projects mainly in the UK and other European countries

The fund's strategy is to capture the long-term market opportunities driven by the transformation occurring in European and also global energy markets. The fund is targeting investments in (i) renewable energy projects and (ii) enabling infrastructure for renewable energy, such as flexible generation and storage as well as interconnection and transmission.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the fund's underlying infrastructure investments will either require a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) or a screening decision by the national competent authority to determine whether an EIA is required or not. The legal documentation to be entered into by the Bank will require the fund to ensure that its underlying investments respect the relevant EU directives and the environmental and social standards of the Bank.

The fund's investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the underlying investments financed by the fund are in line with the provisions of the relevant directives. Most, if not all, of the projects financed by the fund are expected not to be subject to public procurement procedures as outlined in Directive 2004/17/EC or 2014/25/EU where applicable.

Related documents
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FORESIGHT LOW CARBON ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FORESIGHT LOW CARBON ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
26/03/2019 - FORESIGHT LOW CARBON ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FORESIGHT LOW CARBON ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80599409
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170119
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FORESIGHT LOW CARBON ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
256249083
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170119
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - FORESIGHT LOW CARBON ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Publication Date
26 Mar 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
83453710
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20170119
Last update
26 Mar 2019
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FORESIGHT LOW CARBON ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FORESIGHT LOW CARBON ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Related EFSI register
26/03/2019 - FORESIGHT LOW CARBON ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
FORESIGHT ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
Data sheet
FORESIGHT LOW CARBON ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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