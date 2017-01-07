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PREDIREC ENR 2030

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 51,000,000
Sector(s)
Energy : € 51,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/01/2018 : € 25,500,000
16/01/2018 : € 25,500,000
Other links
Related public register
02/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PREDIREC ENR 2030
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PREDIREC ENR 2030
Related press
France: EIB invests EUR 50m in Acofi Gestion’s Predirec EnR 2030 Fund

Summary sheet

Release date
10 April 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/01/2018
20170107
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PREDIREC ENR 2030
ACOFI GESTION
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 51 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Fund providing debt to developers of small and medium-sized renewable energy (RE) projects in the EU (mainly France)

Long-term financing to small and medium-sized renewable energy developers

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The renewable energy projects to be co-financed by the fund are expected to fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU which would subject the projects to a screening for an EIA based on Annex III of the directive. The legal documentation to be entered into between the Bank and the fund will include an obligation on the fund manager to ensure the portfolio companies follow the Bank's environmental and social (E&S) requirements.

The Bank will require the fund manager to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement or relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
02/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PREDIREC ENR 2030
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PREDIREC ENR 2030
Other links
Related press
France: EIB invests EUR 50m in Acofi Gestion’s Predirec EnR 2030 Fund

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PREDIREC ENR 2030
Publication Date
2 Dec 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75667626
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170107
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PREDIREC ENR 2030
Publication Date
30 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
133537522
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170107
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PREDIREC ENR 2030
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PREDIREC ENR 2030
Other links
Summary sheet
PREDIREC ENR 2030
Data sheet
PREDIREC ENR 2030
Related press
France: EIB invests EUR 50m in Acofi Gestion’s Predirec EnR 2030 Fund

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB invests EUR 50m in Acofi Gestion’s Predirec EnR 2030 Fund
Other links
Related public register
02/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PREDIREC ENR 2030
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PREDIREC ENR 2030

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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