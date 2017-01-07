PREDIREC ENR 2030

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Fund providing debt to developers of small and medium-sized renewable energy (RE) projects in the EU (mainly France)
Long-term financing to small and medium-sized renewable energy developers
The renewable energy projects to be co-financed by the fund are expected to fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU which would subject the projects to a screening for an EIA based on Annex III of the directive. The legal documentation to be entered into between the Bank and the fund will include an obligation on the fund manager to ensure the portfolio companies follow the Bank's environmental and social (E&S) requirements.
The Bank will require the fund manager to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement or relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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