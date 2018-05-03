WROCLAW URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
The project will support the city of Wroclaw's multi-annual investment programme for the period 2018-2022. The Project consists of several municipal schemes. Over 80% of the investments are urban transport schemes. The rest of the schemes primarily concern developing or upgrading housing, education, social and cultural facilities (with a focus on improving thermal efficiency). All schemes will be located in Wroclaw in the southwest of Poland.
The project supports the promoter's investment programme dedicated to the upgrade, modernisation and possibly the new construction of municipal infrastructure addressing needs in the identified sectors of transport, water and waste, social health, education, culture, sports and other public infrastructure and services, including energy efficiency measures. It is in line with the Bank's criteria for urban regeneration and integrated urban development.
Poland, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU), as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. If applicable, compliance with the other EU Directives and the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU and/or 2014/23/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of European Union.
The city expects to sign PLN 200m in 2018-2019 and further amounts in the following years.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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