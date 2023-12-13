Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 57,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tunisia : € 57,000,000
Energy : € 57,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/10/2025 : € 12,000,000
30/12/2023 : € 45,000,000
(*) Including a € 12,000,000 Investment Grants provided by the NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Link to source
Data sheet
STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION
Other links
Summary sheet
STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
19/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION - Resettlement Framework
Related public register
19/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
19/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION

Summary sheet

Release date
2 November 2023
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/12/2023
20170028
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION
SOCIETE TUNISIENNE DE L'ELECTRICITE ET DU GAZ,TERNA - RETE ELETTRICA NAZIONALE SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 57 million
EUR 921 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the implementation of a High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link interconnecting Tunisia and Italy across the Strait of Sicily and the associated connections to the respective national grids. The HVDC link is designed as a monopole with sea return, nominal capacity of 600 MW, DC voltage of 500 kV and a total route length of 224 km, of which 200 km offshore. The offshore route crosses Tunisian and Italian waters. The project has been designated as part of the Global Gateway.

The project aims at developing cross-border trade of electricity between the EU and Tunisia, facilitating the deployment of renewables, and improving the resilience of the Tunisian power system to demand/supply mismatches, thereby contributing to support stable economic growth and the transition to a low carbon energy system.

Additionality and Impact

The Project will establish the first electricity interconnection between Tunisia and Italy through an HVDC submarine cable of about 200km between the Cap Bon peninsula (Tunisia) and Sicily (Italy). This cross-border infrastructure is a Project of Common Interest (PCI) and benefits from a significant CEF grant from the EU. It is part of the European Green Deal, REPowerEU and Global Gateway initiatives. The Project is aligned with the Team Europe Initiative (TEI) "Tunisia-Investment" as it will result in new economic infrastructure being constructed and will contribute to the transition towards decarbonisation of the economy. It will contribute to achieving national and EU long-term energy and climate goals. It supports the EIB priority policies related to securing the enabling infrastructure and to climate action objectives. The interconnection will enable cross-border trade of electricity between Tunisia and Italy - it will reduce generation costs and renewable curtailment in Italy and in the long run is expected to allow Tunisia to export renewables to Europe, thereby reducing environmental and climate externalities. The Project also addresses market failures by improving cross border coordination and contributing to security of supply under stress scenarios. Thanks to the reduction of generation costs and GHG emissions and by enabling integration of increasing shares of renewables curtailment, the Project is deemed to deliver very good economic and excellent social benefits. The governance of the Project will be improved via an EC funded technical assistance and is rated as fair. The employment impact of the Project is rated Fair, according to the Bank's methodology.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require the Promoter to comply with national legislation, relevant EU directives and principles and the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the Project will be implemented in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation falls under the Global Europe NDICI Mandate (Investment Window 1) - subject to the EC's confirmation of eligibility - and will benefit from the EU EFSD+ comprehensive guarantee on a fall-back basis. The project, which benefits from a EUR 307.6m grant provided by the EU under the "Connecting Europe Facility", is included in the list of Projects of Common Interest (PCI) by the European Commission due to its strategic importance for the security and energy sustainability of Tunisia and Italy. The project is fully aligned with the NDICI Mandate and the EU New Agenda for the Mediterranean, especially the "Green transition: climate change resilience, energy and environment" Policy Area, as well as the EU flagships, notably flagship 5 "Connected economies". The Project is also aligned with the Team Europe Initiative (TEI) Tunisia-Investment as it would further integrate Tunisia to the global economy, while improving economic infrastructure for a resilient and carbon-neutral economy.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
13 December 2023
30 December 2023
Related documents
19/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION - Resettlement Framework
19/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION
19/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION
Link to source
Summary sheet
STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION
Other links
Data sheet
STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION - Resettlement Framework
Publication Date
15 Nov 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
181682889
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170028
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION
Publication Date
15 Nov 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
181669076
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20170028
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION
Publication Date
19 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
180306654
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170028
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION - Resettlement Framework
Related public register
19/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION
Related public register
19/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION
Other links
Summary sheet
STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION
Data sheet
STEG - TUNISIA ITALY POWER INTERCONNECTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications