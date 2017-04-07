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NOSTO SOLUTIONS (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 15,000,000
Services : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/07/2017 : € 7,500,000
12/07/2017 : € 7,500,000
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOSTO SOLUTIONS (EGFF)
Related public register
20/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOSTO SOLUTIONS (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
EIB reaffirms commitment to financing in the Western Balkans
Related press
Finland: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB fosters Nosto’s expansion and product innovation

Summary sheet

Release date
7 April 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/07/2017
20170019
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NOSTO SOLUTIONS (EGFF)
NOSTO SOLUTIONS OY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
EUR 36 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Nosto Solutions is an information and communication technology (ICT) company headquartered in Helsinki, specialised in providing a cloud-based recommendation engine which enables online retailers to deliver a self-service personalised shopping experience to individual customers based on their user behaviour.

The investment will support the company in its growth, continuous research, development and innovation (RDI) activities and further product commercialisation. The company operates in the rapidly evolving software-as-a-service (SaaS) segment, specialising in helping medium-sized e-commerce merchants to increase their sales and overall customer experience by using Nosto Solutions' proprietary technology.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorised scope and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOSTO SOLUTIONS (EGFF)
20/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOSTO SOLUTIONS (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
EIB reaffirms commitment to financing in the Western Balkans
Related press
Finland: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB fosters Nosto’s expansion and product innovation

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOSTO SOLUTIONS (EGFF)
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151894389
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170019
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOSTO SOLUTIONS (EGFF)
Publication Date
20 Jul 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74925119
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170019
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOSTO SOLUTIONS (EGFF)
Related public register
20/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOSTO SOLUTIONS (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
NOSTO SOLUTIONS (EGFF)
Data sheet
NOSTO SOLUTIONS (EGFF)
Related press
EIB reaffirms commitment to financing in the Western Balkans
Related press
Finland: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB fosters Nosto’s expansion and product innovation

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB reaffirms commitment to financing in the Western Balkans
Related press
Finland: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB fosters Nosto’s expansion and product innovation
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NOSTO SOLUTIONS (EGFF)
Related public register
20/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOSTO SOLUTIONS (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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