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EGYM (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 25,000,000
Industry : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2017 : € 12,500,000
14/12/2017 : € 12,500,000
Other links
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGYM (EGFF)
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EGYM (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB grants financing of up to EUR 25m to eGym

Summary sheet

Release date
18 August 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2017
20170015
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EGYM (EGFF)
EGYM GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 55 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

eGym is a Munich-based developer and manufacturer of fitness technology. The project will support its 2017-2019 investment programme, including: (i) research, development and engineering costs, (ii) capital expenditures for the development of the company's own assembly and production facility, and (iii) the permanent increase of indirect costs and net working capital to support market expansion.

The project will allow this innovative business to foster its R&D activities and create jobs, while expanding its product range and geographical coverage.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorised scope and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGYM (EGFF)
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EGYM (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB grants financing of up to EUR 25m to eGym

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGYM (EGFF)
Publication Date
9 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74942274
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20170015
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EGYM (EGFF)
Publication Date
9 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135676971
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20170015
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGYM (EGFF)
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EGYM (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
EGYM (EGFF)
Data sheet
EGYM (EGFF)
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB grants financing of up to EUR 25m to eGym

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB grants financing of up to EUR 25m to eGym
Other links
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EGYM (EGFF)
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EGYM (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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