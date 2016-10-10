Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Research, development and innovation (RDI) investments related to minerals including mining, processing and recycling, as well as flow controls equipment (valves, pumps) and related solutions for the period 2017-2020.
These RDI investments will improve the promoter's industrial process and equipment, and support innovation and skills.
The project consists of R&D activities that are not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU) and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). However, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal all the project-related environmental details.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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