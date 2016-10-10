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METSO RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 400,000
Denmark : € 2,000,000
France : € 2,400,000
Sweden : € 6,400,000
Finland : € 28,800,000
Industry : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2017 : € 400,000
20/12/2017 : € 2,000,000
20/12/2017 : € 2,400,000
20/12/2017 : € 6,400,000
20/12/2017 : € 28,800,000
Other links
Related public register
15/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METSO RDI
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - METSO RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
10 August 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2017
20161010
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
METSO RDI
METSO OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 94 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Research, development and innovation (RDI) investments related to minerals including mining, processing and recycling, as well as flow controls equipment (valves, pumps) and related solutions for the period 2017-2020.

These RDI investments will improve the promoter's industrial process and equipment, and support innovation and skills.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of R&D activities that are not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU) and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). However, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal all the project-related environmental details.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
15/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METSO RDI
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - METSO RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METSO RDI
Publication Date
15 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74821820
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20161010
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Denmark
Sweden
France
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - METSO RDI
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
149736350
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20161010
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Denmark
Sweden
France
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - METSO RDI
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - METSO RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
METSO RDI
Data sheet
METSO RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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