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POWERTRAIN DEVELOPMENT AND TEST SYSTEMS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 120,000,000
Industry : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/08/2020 : € 50,000,000
15/12/2017 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POWERTRAIN DEVELOPMENT AND TEST SYSTEMS RDI
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POWERTRAIN DEVELOPMENT AND TEST SYSTEMS RDI
Related press
Austria: Investment Plan for Europe - EUR 70m loan from EIB to AVL
Related press
Austria: Powertrain developer AVL receives EIB top-up financing of €50 million

Summary sheet

Release date
3 May 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2017
20160997
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POWERTRAIN DEVELOPMENT AND TEST SYSTEMS RDI
Private company
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million
EUR 236 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of research, development and innovation (RDI) activities over the period 2017-2020 including development of new fuel efficient powertrains with reduced emissions and related test systems.

The project will contribute to increasing the promoter's knowledge and know-how in the field of fuel efficient and low (including zero) carbon powertrain technologies and is expected to lead to higher fuel efficiency and the reduction of emissions of CO2 from motor vehicles. The project concerns innovative research, development and innovation contributing to the development of a more efficient and sustainable transport system.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorised scope and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2011/92/EU. The Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments concern construction of engine test benches that could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, as well as any other environmental details of the project. The results of this research and development (R&D) project are expected to contribute to improving fuel efficiency of motor vehicles.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POWERTRAIN DEVELOPMENT AND TEST SYSTEMS RDI
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POWERTRAIN DEVELOPMENT AND TEST SYSTEMS RDI
Other links
Related press
Austria: Investment Plan for Europe - EUR 70m loan from EIB to AVL
Related press
Austria: Powertrain developer AVL receives EIB top-up financing of €50 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POWERTRAIN DEVELOPMENT AND TEST SYSTEMS RDI
Publication Date
6 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74395340
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160997
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POWERTRAIN DEVELOPMENT AND TEST SYSTEMS RDI
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
147817521
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160997
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POWERTRAIN DEVELOPMENT AND TEST SYSTEMS RDI
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POWERTRAIN DEVELOPMENT AND TEST SYSTEMS RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
POWERTRAIN DEVELOPMENT AND TEST SYSTEMS RDI
Data sheet
POWERTRAIN DEVELOPMENT AND TEST SYSTEMS RDI
Related press
Austria: Investment Plan for Europe - EUR 70m loan from EIB to AVL
Related press
Austria: Powertrain developer AVL receives EIB top-up financing of €50 million

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: Investment Plan for Europe - EUR 70m loan from EIB to AVL
Related press
Austria: Powertrain developer AVL receives EIB top-up financing of €50 million
Other links
Related public register
06/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POWERTRAIN DEVELOPMENT AND TEST SYSTEMS RDI
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POWERTRAIN DEVELOPMENT AND TEST SYSTEMS RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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