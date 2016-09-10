AENA SECURITY INVESTMENT PLAN

Summary sheet
The project comprises investments included in the AENA Airport Regulation Document (DORA) for the period 2017-2021 with the objective of achieving compliance with the European Commission Regulation on implementation of the common basic standards on aviation security. In particular, it includes the acquisition of Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) equipment meeting Standard 3 and the adaptation of the checked baggage inspection systems and other facilities at 28 airports in the network.
The project aims to achieve full compliance of the Spanish airport network with the latest European Commission Regulation on implementation of the common basic standards on aviation security.
The project falls outside the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. As it consists of purchasing and upgrading security equipment, the project has a neutral environmental impact.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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