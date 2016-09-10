Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

AENA SECURITY INVESTMENT PLAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 510,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 510,000,000
Transport : € 510,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/11/2020 : € 110,000,000
1/12/2017 : € 400,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AENA SECURITY INVESTMENT PLAN
Related press
Spain: EIB and AENA sign EUR 400m long-term Juncker Plan loan to fund the company's security investments

Summary sheet

Release date
7 April 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/12/2017
20160910
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AENA SECURITY INVESTMENT PLAN
AENA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 510 million
EUR 852 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises investments included in the AENA Airport Regulation Document (DORA) for the period 2017-2021 with the objective of achieving compliance with the European Commission Regulation on implementation of the common basic standards on aviation security. In particular, it includes the acquisition of Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) equipment meeting Standard 3 and the adaptation of the checked baggage inspection systems and other facilities at 28 airports in the network.

The project aims to achieve full compliance of the Spanish airport network with the latest European Commission Regulation on implementation of the common basic standards on aviation security.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls outside the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. As it consists of purchasing and upgrading security equipment, the project has a neutral environmental impact.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
14/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AENA SECURITY INVESTMENT PLAN
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB and AENA sign EUR 400m long-term Juncker Plan loan to fund the company's security investments

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AENA SECURITY INVESTMENT PLAN
Publication Date
14 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75026848
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160910
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AENA SECURITY INVESTMENT PLAN
Other links
Summary sheet
AENA SECURITY INVESTMENT PLAN
Data sheet
AENA SECURITY INVESTMENT PLAN
Related press
Spain: EIB and AENA sign EUR 400m long-term Juncker Plan loan to fund the company's security investments

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB and AENA sign EUR 400m long-term Juncker Plan loan to fund the company's security investments
Other links
Related public register
14/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AENA SECURITY INVESTMENT PLAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications