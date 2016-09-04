FASSA BORTOLO GROUP

Summary sheet
The project comprises the promoter's investments in research, development and innovation on building materials for the construction sector as well as capital investments to upgrade existing production sites. The project includes also the greenfield development of a new production facility in Italy.
The project activities aim to develop innovative building materials to serve the construction sector, allowing for improved energy efficiency of refurbished and new buildings as well as improved construction. As such this part of the project, if successful, is expected to contribute to climate change mitigation. The capital investments aim to improve the efficiency, productivity and safety in the workplace of existing production sites and the development of a new production facility.
All project activities will be carried out in existing facilities and laboratories that will not change their already authorised scope and therefore do not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. One project component, namely the greenfield development of a new production facility, is expected to require an EIA. All the environmental details will be assessed during the due diligence.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.