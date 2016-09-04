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FASSA BORTOLO GROUP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 40,000,000
Industry : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/08/2017 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FASSA BORTOLO GROUP
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FASSA BORTOLO GROUP
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAM LOAN ITALY SLOVENIA CROATIA MALTA

Summary sheet

Release date
10 February 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/08/2017
20160904
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FASSA BORTOLO GROUP
FASSA Srl
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 82 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the promoter's investments in research, development and innovation on building materials for the construction sector as well as capital investments to upgrade existing production sites. The project includes also the greenfield development of a new production facility in Italy.

The project activities aim to develop innovative building materials to serve the construction sector, allowing for improved energy efficiency of refurbished and new buildings as well as improved construction. As such this part of the project, if successful, is expected to contribute to climate change mitigation. The capital investments aim to improve the efficiency, productivity and safety in the workplace of existing production sites and the development of a new production facility.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All project activities will be carried out in existing facilities and laboratories that will not change their already authorised scope and therefore do not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. One project component, namely the greenfield development of a new production facility, is expected to require an EIA. All the environmental details will be assessed during the due diligence.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
06/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FASSA BORTOLO GROUP
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FASSA BORTOLO GROUP
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAM LOAN ITALY SLOVENIA CROATIA MALTA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FASSA BORTOLO GROUP
Publication Date
6 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75376001
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160904
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FASSA BORTOLO GROUP
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129509941
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160904
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FASSA BORTOLO GROUP
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FASSA BORTOLO GROUP
Other links
Summary sheet
FASSA BORTOLO GROUP
Data sheet
FASSA BORTOLO GROUP
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAM LOAN ITALY SLOVENIA CROATIA MALTA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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