BMCE LIGNE BLEUE MBIL

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Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
A dedicated bank-intermediated EIB loan to finance projects mainly by private promoters in the water sector in Morocco
This loan, intermediated by Banque Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur (BMCE) and co-financed with Agence Française de Développement (AfD), will finance small-scale water treatment, reuse, efficiency measure and wastewater treatment projects for industries, water-intensive private entities as well as public sector water operators in Morocco.
The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects receiving Bank financing comply with national legislation and the EIB's environmental and social standards, as set out in Vol I of the EIB Environmental and Social Handbook.
The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with EIB Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Political Risk Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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