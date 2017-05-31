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BMCE LIGNE BLEUE MBIL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 10,000,000
Credit lines : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/12/2017 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BMCE LIGNE BLEUE MBIL
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BMCE LIGNE BLEUE MBIL
Related story
Blue water, green future

Summary sheet

Release date
31 May 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/12/2017
20160852
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BMCE LIGNE BLEUE
BANQUE MAROCAINE DU COMMERCE EXTERIEUR
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A dedicated bank-intermediated EIB loan to finance projects mainly by private promoters in the water sector in Morocco

This loan, intermediated by Banque Marocaine du Commerce Exterieur (BMCE) and co-financed with Agence Française de Développement (AfD), will finance small-scale water treatment, reuse, efficiency measure and wastewater treatment projects for industries, water-intensive private entities as well as public sector water operators in Morocco.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects receiving Bank financing comply with national legislation and the EIB's environmental and social standards, as set out in Vol I of the EIB Environmental and Social Handbook.

The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that any procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries for the sub-projects that the Bank finances are in accordance with EIB Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the EU Political Risk Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BMCE LIGNE BLEUE MBIL
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BMCE LIGNE BLEUE MBIL
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BMCE LIGNE BLEUE MBIL
Publication Date
31 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75346166
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160852
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BMCE LIGNE BLEUE MBIL
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
179754005
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160852
Sector(s)
Credit lines
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BMCE LIGNE BLEUE MBIL
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BMCE LIGNE BLEUE MBIL
Other links
Summary sheet
BMCE LIGNE BLEUE
Data sheet
BMCE LIGNE BLEUE MBIL
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related story
Blue water, green future

News & Stories

Link to source
Related story
Blue water, green future
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BMCE LIGNE BLEUE MBIL
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BMCE LIGNE BLEUE MBIL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications