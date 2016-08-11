PROTEZIONE CIVILE DISASTER RECOVERY FL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
- Urban development - Construction
The project will involve financing urban/architectural reconstruction of private residential buildings/houses, as well as economic infrastructure (owned by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)), damaged by extreme weather conditions (e.g. strong winds, storms and unexpected heavy rains) in the last four years in sixteen regions of Italy.
The project resides aims to bring wider economic benefits through the restoration of suitable livelihood and business conditions affected by the numerous extreme weather events in Italy.
The main schemes will involve rehabilitation, renovation and reconstruction of private residential buildings and buildings used for productive activities that were damaged by extreme weather events. Some of the individual schemes may fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended, or may be located within or in the immediate surroundings of Natura 2000 areas, protected under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Project impact and related mitigation measures (if required) as well as regulatory requirements (EIA, strategic environmental assessment (SEA), Natura 2000) will be assessed during the appraisal and/or allocation stages. New or refurbished public buildings will be required to comply with the provisions of the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directives 2014/23/EU and 2014/24/EU where applicable), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/23/EU and 2014/24/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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