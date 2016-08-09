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UNIVERSITE CATHOLIQUE DE LOUVAIN II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 50,000,000
Education : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/06/2018 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITE CATHOLIQUE DE LOUVAIN II
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITE CATHOLIQUE DE LOUVAIN II

Summary sheet

Release date
31 May 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/06/2018
20160809
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNIVERSITE CATHOLIQUE DE LOUVAIN II
UNIVERSITE CATHOLIQUE DE LOUVAIN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 129 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an investment programme by the Université Catholique de Louvain (UCL), a leading Belgian university based in Louvain-la-Neuve. The EUR 200m investments are aimed at the construction and retrofitting of educational and research infrastructure to be carried out during the 2017-2021 period.

The project aims to upgrade the educational and research infrastructure of UCL to strengthen its domestic and international academic standing.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Universities are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify the screening decision of the competent authority during appraisal and whether an EIA is required. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as education is an element of social cohesion. The public buildings will be required to meet at least the minimum national targets concerning energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the schools and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal.

Should the EIB conclude that the promoter is subject to EU public procurement legislation then the Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Comments

-

Related documents
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITE CATHOLIQUE DE LOUVAIN II
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITE CATHOLIQUE DE LOUVAIN II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITE CATHOLIQUE DE LOUVAIN II
Publication Date
21 Jul 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73500173
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160809
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITE CATHOLIQUE DE LOUVAIN II
Publication Date
24 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
254928338
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160809
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITE CATHOLIQUE DE LOUVAIN II
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITE CATHOLIQUE DE LOUVAIN II
Other links
Summary sheet
UNIVERSITE CATHOLIQUE DE LOUVAIN II
Data sheet
UNIVERSITE CATHOLIQUE DE LOUVAIN II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications