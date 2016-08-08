Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

INRIVER (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 8,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 8,000,000
Industry : € 8,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/06/2017 : € 4,000,000
21/06/2017 : € 4,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INRIVER (EGFF)
Related public register
20/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INRIVER (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
Sweden: Innovative financing for digital services - EIB provides EUR 8 Million for inRiver under the Juncker Plan

Summary sheet

Release date
23 December 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/06/2017
20160808
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INRIVER (EGFF)
inRiver AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 8 million
EUR 24 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project that the Bank would finance addresses the transformation of the promoter's business towards a software as a service (SaaS) model through the development of REST API to adapt to cloud based services; use of stateless servers, multi-tenant offerings; automated billing systems; machine-learning solutions; pre-built industry models; improved management views and advanced analytics.

The proposed loan would enable inRiver to scale up its research and development (R&D) and expand its reach in a fast-growing market. The loan would also contribute to supporting and creating highly skilled jobs in Europe.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in the development of innovative software solutions for marketing professionals. Full environmental details will be checked during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INRIVER (EGFF)
20/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INRIVER (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Sweden: Innovative financing for digital services - EIB provides EUR 8 Million for inRiver under the Juncker Plan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INRIVER (EGFF)
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
150543892
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160808
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INRIVER (EGFF)
Publication Date
20 Jul 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72461559
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160808
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INRIVER (EGFF)
Related public register
20/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INRIVER (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
INRIVER (EGFF)
Data sheet
INRIVER (EGFF)
Related press
Sweden: Innovative financing for digital services - EIB provides EUR 8 Million for inRiver under the Juncker Plan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: Innovative financing for digital services - EIB provides EUR 8 Million for inRiver under the Juncker Plan
Other links
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - INRIVER (EGFF)
Related public register
20/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INRIVER (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications