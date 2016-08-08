INRIVER (EGFF)

Summary sheet
The project that the Bank would finance addresses the transformation of the promoter's business towards a software as a service (SaaS) model through the development of REST API to adapt to cloud based services; use of stateless servers, multi-tenant offerings; automated billing systems; machine-learning solutions; pre-built industry models; improved management views and advanced analytics.
The proposed loan would enable inRiver to scale up its research and development (R&D) and expand its reach in a fast-growing market. The loan would also contribute to supporting and creating highly skilled jobs in Europe.
The project concerns investments in the development of innovative software solutions for marketing professionals. Full environmental details will be checked during the appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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