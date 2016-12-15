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MERMEC GROUP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 30,000,000
Industry : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/06/2017 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERMEC GROUP
Related public register
29/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MERMEC GROUP
Related press
Italy: €30 million EIB loan to MERMEC for rail system digitalisation
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAM LOAN ITALY SLOVENIA CROATIA MALTA

Summary sheet

Release date
15 December 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/06/2017
20160736
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MERMEC GROUP
Mer Mec S.p.A.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 73 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the investment programme of an innovative mid-cap company in the field of rail diagnostics and signalling systems in order to strengthen its competitive market position and support worldwide growth.

The project activities aim to develop innovative products and services for the rail sector, improving safety, availability, lifetime and efficiency of rail transportation. It thus contributes indirectly to the environment and to society due to its positive impact on sustainable transportation in Europe and worldwide.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already authorised scope and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended. Nevertheless, the Bank's services will review during the project appraisal whether any of the investments requires an EIA, as well as any other environmental details of the project.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
04/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERMEC GROUP
29/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MERMEC GROUP
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAM LOAN ITALY SLOVENIA CROATIA MALTA
Other links
Related press
Italy: €30 million EIB loan to MERMEC for rail system digitalisation

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERMEC GROUP
Publication Date
4 Apr 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72187087
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160736
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MERMEC GROUP
Publication Date
29 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
152429035
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160736
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERMEC GROUP
Related public register
29/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MERMEC GROUP
Other links
Summary sheet
MERMEC GROUP
Data sheet
MERMEC GROUP
Related press
Italy: €30 million EIB loan to MERMEC for rail system digitalisation
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAM LOAN ITALY SLOVENIA CROATIA MALTA

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: €30 million EIB loan to MERMEC for rail system digitalisation
Other links
Related public register
04/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MERMEC GROUP
Related public register
29/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MERMEC GROUP
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAM LOAN ITALY SLOVENIA CROATIA MALTA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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