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BIOVET PESHTERA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bulgaria : € 125,000,000
Industry : € 125,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2020 : € 25,000,000
22/12/2017 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BIOVET PESHTERA - EIA Razgrad
Related public register
15/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIOVET PESHTERA
Related public register
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BIOVET PESHTERA - EIA Peshtera
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIOVET PESHTERA
Related press
Bulgarian Presidency begins with EIB loan of EUR 100 million under Juncker Plan for agri-pharma business Huvepharma

Summary sheet

Release date
5 September 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2017
20160727
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BIOVET PESHTERA
HUVEPHARMA INTERNATIONAL BV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 125 million
EUR 212 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of new manufacturing facilities, as well as financing of the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities.

The EIB loan will be supporting the capacity expansion of a mid-cap company in Bulgaria.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (implementation of an industrial facility for the production of pharmaceutical products). Full environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BIOVET PESHTERA - EIA Razgrad
15/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIOVET PESHTERA
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BIOVET PESHTERA - EIA Peshtera
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIOVET PESHTERA
Other links
Related press
Bulgarian Presidency begins with EIB loan of EUR 100 million under Juncker Plan for agri-pharma business Huvepharma

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BIOVET PESHTERA - EIA Razgrad
Publication Date
12 Sep 2018
Document language
Bulgarian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86841961
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160727
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIOVET PESHTERA
Publication Date
15 Aug 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78131433
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160727
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BIOVET PESHTERA - EIA Peshtera
Publication Date
12 Sep 2018
Document language
Bulgarian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86848656
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160727
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIOVET PESHTERA
Publication Date
24 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164282874
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160727
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BIOVET PESHTERA - EIA Razgrad
Related public register
15/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIOVET PESHTERA
Related public register
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BIOVET PESHTERA - EIA Peshtera
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIOVET PESHTERA
Other links
Summary sheet
BIOVET PESHTERA
Data sheet
BIOVET PESHTERA
Related press
Bulgarian Presidency begins with EIB loan of EUR 100 million under Juncker Plan for agri-pharma business Huvepharma

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Bulgarian Presidency begins with EIB loan of EUR 100 million under Juncker Plan for agri-pharma business Huvepharma
Other links
Related public register
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BIOVET PESHTERA - EIA Razgrad
Related public register
15/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIOVET PESHTERA
Related public register
12/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BIOVET PESHTERA - EIA Peshtera
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIOVET PESHTERA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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