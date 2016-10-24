Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BALTCAP INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Latvia : € 3,000,000
Estonia : € 3,000,000
Lithuania : € 10,000,000
Health : € 2,000,000
Transport : € 9,000,000
Energy : € 9,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/06/2017 : € 150,000
28/06/2017 : € 150,000
28/06/2017 : € 150,000
28/06/2017 : € 150,000
28/06/2017 : € 200,000
28/06/2017 : € 200,000
28/06/2017 : € 500,000
28/06/2017 : € 500,000
28/06/2017 : € 675,000
28/06/2017 : € 675,000
28/06/2017 : € 675,000
28/06/2017 : € 675,000
28/06/2017 : € 675,000
28/06/2017 : € 675,000
28/06/2017 : € 675,000
28/06/2017 : € 675,000
28/06/2017 : € 900,000
28/06/2017 : € 900,000
28/06/2017 : € 900,000
28/06/2017 : € 900,000
28/06/2017 : € 2,250,000
28/06/2017 : € 2,250,000
28/06/2017 : € 2,250,000
28/06/2017 : € 2,250,000
Other links
Related public register
24/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BALTCAP INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Related public register
08/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BALTCAP INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Related press
Lithuania: Juncker Plan: EIB invests EUR 20m into BaltCap Infrastructure Fund in the Baltic region

Summary sheet

Release date
24 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/07/2017
20160687
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BALTCAP INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
AS BALTCAP
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 80 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment fund focusing on infrastructure projects in the Baltic countries

The fund will invest equity primarily in small to medium-sized greenfield infrastructure assets through special purpose vehicles (SPVs) alongside a strong industrial partner.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most, if not all, of the renewable energy projects financed by the fund are expected to fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, in which case the projects may be subject to a full EIA, following screening based on Annex III of the EIA Directive by the competent authorities. The promoter's capacity and procedures will be assessed to ensure that the fund management and its investee companies are in compliance with the Bank's environmental and social requirements for infrastructure fund activities.

The fund's investment guidelines will be required to ensure that procurement procedures applied by the underlying investments financed by the fund are in line with the provisions of the relevant directives. Most, if not all, of the projects financed by the fund are expected not to be subject to public procurement procedures as outlined in Directive 2004/17/EC or 2014/25/EU where applicable.

Related documents
24/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BALTCAP INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
08/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BALTCAP INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Other links
Related press
Lithuania: Juncker Plan: EIB invests EUR 20m into BaltCap Infrastructure Fund in the Baltic region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BALTCAP INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Publication Date
24 Mar 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69310180
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160687
Sector(s)
Transport
Health
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Latvia
Lithuania
Estonia
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BALTCAP INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Publication Date
8 Oct 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190604746
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160687
Sector(s)
Transport
Health
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Latvia
Lithuania
Estonia
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BALTCAP INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Related public register
08/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BALTCAP INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
BALTCAP INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Data sheet
BALTCAP INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Related press
Lithuania: Juncker Plan: EIB invests EUR 20m into BaltCap Infrastructure Fund in the Baltic region

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Lithuania: Juncker Plan: EIB invests EUR 20m into BaltCap Infrastructure Fund in the Baltic region
Other links
Related public register
24/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BALTCAP INFRASTRUCTURE FUND
Related public register
08/10/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BALTCAP INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications