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INTERCONNEXION ELECTRIQUE 225 KV GUINEE-MALI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Guinea : € 300,000,000
Energy : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/11/2018 : € 130,000,000
4/03/2021 : € 170,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTERCONNEXION ELECTRIQUE 225 KV GUINEE-MALI
Related public register
08/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - INTERCONNEXION ELECTRIQUE 225 KV GUINEE-MALI - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - Section malienne
Related public register
08/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - INTERCONNEXION ELECTRIQUE 225 KV GUINEE-MALI - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - Section guinéenne
Related public register
04/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - INTERCONNEXION ELECTRIQUE 225 KV GUINEE-MALI - Étude d’Impact Environnemental et Social (EIES) - Linsan-Fomi
Related press
€330 million Team Europe backing for new Guinea-Mali 225 kV power line to provide clean and affordable energy to millions in West Africa

Summary sheet

Release date
7 November 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/11/2018
20160638
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
INTERCONNEXION ELECTRIQUE 225 KV GUINEE-MALI
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 311 million
EUR 612 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Implementation of 225 kV power lines interconnecting Mali (substation of Sanankoroba) with the OMVG interconnector (substation of Linsan, Middle Guinea) as well as the CLSG interconnector (substation of N'Zérékoré, Forested Guinea). The project also includes several substations and the associated distribution network supporting rural electrification along the line route.

The main purpose of the project is to support the development of hydropower potential of Guinea while fostering regional electricity trade to Mali as well as to enable the electrification of Forested Guinea and Upper Guinea.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located in the EU, the project would fall under Annex I of the EU EIA Directive, requiring an Environmental Impact Assessment. In accordance with the national related regulations in Guinea and Mali as well as with the environmental and social standards of the African Development Bank, World Bank and IFC, Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIA) have been carried out in 2015 in both countries for the 225 kV sections Sanankoroba – Fomi and Fomi – N'Zérékoré. Associated Environmental and Social Management Plans (ESMP) and Resettlement Action Plans (RAP) were also been prepared within that context. The impacts that can be typically expected from the proposed project relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, impacts on flying vertebrate, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, disturbance during construction as well as land acquisition and resettlement. The comprehensiveness of the ESIA processes, studies and management plans undertaken for the project and the associated infrastructure will be assessed in detail during appraisal against EIB Environmental and Social standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Related documents
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTERCONNEXION ELECTRIQUE 225 KV GUINEE-MALI
08/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - INTERCONNEXION ELECTRIQUE 225 KV GUINEE-MALI - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - Section malienne
08/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - INTERCONNEXION ELECTRIQUE 225 KV GUINEE-MALI - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - Section guinéenne
04/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - INTERCONNEXION ELECTRIQUE 225 KV GUINEE-MALI - Étude d’Impact Environnemental et Social (EIES) - Linsan-Fomi
Other links
Related press
€330 million Team Europe backing for new Guinea-Mali 225 kV power line to provide clean and affordable energy to millions in West Africa

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTERCONNEXION ELECTRIQUE 225 KV GUINEE-MALI
Publication Date
13 Nov 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84967718
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160638
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Guinea
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - INTERCONNEXION ELECTRIQUE 225 KV GUINEE-MALI - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - Section malienne
Publication Date
8 Sep 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86759972
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160638
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Guinea
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - INTERCONNEXION ELECTRIQUE 225 KV GUINEE-MALI - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - Section guinéenne
Publication Date
8 Sep 2018
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86761891
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160638
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Guinea
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - INTERCONNEXION ELECTRIQUE 225 KV GUINEE-MALI - Étude d’Impact Environnemental et Social (EIES) - Linsan-Fomi
Publication Date
4 Dec 2020
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135397240
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160638
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Guinea
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTERCONNEXION ELECTRIQUE 225 KV GUINEE-MALI
Related public register
08/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - INTERCONNEXION ELECTRIQUE 225 KV GUINEE-MALI - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - Section malienne
Related public register
08/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - INTERCONNEXION ELECTRIQUE 225 KV GUINEE-MALI - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - Section guinéenne
Related public register
04/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - INTERCONNEXION ELECTRIQUE 225 KV GUINEE-MALI - Étude d’Impact Environnemental et Social (EIES) - Linsan-Fomi
Other links
Summary sheet
INTERCONNEXION ELECTRIQUE 225 KV GUINEE-MALI
Data sheet
INTERCONNEXION ELECTRIQUE 225 KV GUINEE-MALI
Related press
€330 million Team Europe backing for new Guinea-Mali 225 kV power line to provide clean and affordable energy to millions in West Africa

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
€330 million Team Europe backing for new Guinea-Mali 225 kV power line to provide clean and affordable energy to millions in West Africa
Other links
Related public register
13/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - INTERCONNEXION ELECTRIQUE 225 KV GUINEE-MALI
Related public register
08/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - INTERCONNEXION ELECTRIQUE 225 KV GUINEE-MALI - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - Section malienne
Related public register
08/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - INTERCONNEXION ELECTRIQUE 225 KV GUINEE-MALI - Etude d'Impact Environnemental et Social - Section guinéenne
Related public register
04/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - INTERCONNEXION ELECTRIQUE 225 KV GUINEE-MALI - Étude d’Impact Environnemental et Social (EIES) - Linsan-Fomi

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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