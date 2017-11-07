INTERCONNEXION ELECTRIQUE 225 KV GUINEE-MALI

If located in the EU, the project would fall under Annex I of the EU EIA Directive, requiring an Environmental Impact Assessment. In accordance with the national related regulations in Guinea and Mali as well as with the environmental and social standards of the African Development Bank, World Bank and IFC, Environmental and Social Impact Assessments (ESIA) have been carried out in 2015 in both countries for the 225 kV sections Sanankoroba – Fomi and Fomi – N'Zérékoré. Associated Environmental and Social Management Plans (ESMP) and Resettlement Action Plans (RAP) were also been prepared within that context. The impacts that can be typically expected from the proposed project relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, impacts on flying vertebrate, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, disturbance during construction as well as land acquisition and resettlement. The comprehensiveness of the ESIA processes, studies and management plans undertaken for the project and the associated infrastructure will be assessed in detail during appraisal against EIB Environmental and Social standards.