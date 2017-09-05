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FOOD INDUSTRY CAPACITY EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 37,200,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Bulgaria : € 37,200,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 4,426,800
Industry : € 32,773,200
Signature date(s)
29/07/2021 : € 737,800
18/09/2017 : € 3,689,000
29/07/2021 : € 5,462,200
18/09/2017 : € 27,311,000
Other links
Related public register
15/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOOD INDUSTRY CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOOD INDUSTRY CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related press
Bulgaria: EU bank opens office in Sofia and signs first corporate EFSI loan
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN CENTRAL SOUTH EAST EUROPE

Summary sheet

Release date
5 September 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/09/2017
20160578
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FOOD INDUSTRY CAPACITY EXPANSION
OLIVA AD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 37 million
EUR 74 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of a crushing and oil extraction facility of crude sunflower oil with a nameplate capacity of up to 1 500 tons per day (tpd) and associated storage and logistics facilities in the village of Beloslav (near Varna, Bulgaria). The promoter has already obtained the necessary building permits and has started first stages of construction along with negotiations with equipment suppliers.

The proposed investment is to support the expansion of a successful mid-cap local operator in the sunflower market which has been continuously modernising its assets and improving competitiveness. Furthermore, the proximity of the new plant to the Varna port is expected to facilitate transport (notably due to the presence of an important logistic hub - sea, railways and roads). Through the construction of a new greenfield sunflower oilseed production plant, which is expected to incorporate best available technology, the company should be able to consolidate its competitive position and, therefore, increase its market share both in Bulgaria and in the EU. The project will also create new employment and help secure existing employment in rural areas and, therefore, contribute to agriculture/bioeconomy in a less developed European region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to be operated and implemented in conformity with applicable national and EU environmental legislations.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Related documents
15/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOOD INDUSTRY CAPACITY EXPANSION
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOOD INDUSTRY CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related projects
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN CENTRAL SOUTH EAST EUROPE
Other links
Related press
Bulgaria: EU bank opens office in Sofia and signs first corporate EFSI loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOOD INDUSTRY CAPACITY EXPANSION
Publication Date
15 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70266168
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160578
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOOD INDUSTRY CAPACITY EXPANSION
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
227041948
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160578
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Bulgaria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOOD INDUSTRY CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOOD INDUSTRY CAPACITY EXPANSION
Other links
Summary sheet
FOOD INDUSTRY CAPACITY EXPANSION
Data sheet
FOOD INDUSTRY CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related press
Bulgaria: EU bank opens office in Sofia and signs first corporate EFSI loan
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN CENTRAL SOUTH EAST EUROPE

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Bulgaria: EU bank opens office in Sofia and signs first corporate EFSI loan
Other links
Related public register
15/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FOOD INDUSTRY CAPACITY EXPANSION
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FOOD INDUSTRY CAPACITY EXPANSION
Parent project
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN CENTRAL SOUTH EAST EUROPE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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