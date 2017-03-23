GOTHENBURG MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
The project concerns the financing of investment schemes forming part of the city of Gothenburg's four-year investment programme from 2016 to 2019 under a municipal framework loan. The project is expected to comprise small to medium-sized schemes in the fields of education, childcare, housing, energy, solid waste management, water and wastewater treatment and other municipal infrastructure, although provision is also made for the possible inclusion of large schemes under the allocation procedures.
The project concerns the financing of investment schemes forming part of the City of Gothenburg's four-year investment programme from 2016 to 2019 under a municipal Framework Loan. The project is expected to comprise small to medium sized schemes in the fields of education, childcare, housing, energy, solid waste management, water and waste water treatment and other municipal infrastructure, although provision is also made for the possible inclusion of large schemes under the allocation procedures.
Sweden, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU directives (2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC). The Bank's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. Compliance with the EU Directive on the energy performance of buildings (recast) (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter, as a public administration entity, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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