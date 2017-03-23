Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

GOTHENBURG MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 479,059,085.25
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 479,059,085.25
Urban development : € 479,059,085.25
Signature date(s)
29/06/2018 : € 239,165,789.75
16/12/2019 : € 239,893,295.5
Other links
Related public register
02/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GOTHENBURG MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GOTHENBURG MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS

Summary sheet

Release date
23 March 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/06/2018
20160549
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GOTHENBURG MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS
GOETEBORG KOMMUN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
SEK 5000 million (EUR 528 million)
SEK 10000 million (EUR 1056 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the financing of investment schemes forming part of the city of Gothenburg's four-year investment programme from 2016 to 2019 under a municipal framework loan. The project is expected to comprise small to medium-sized schemes in the fields of education, childcare, housing, energy, solid waste management, water and wastewater treatment and other municipal infrastructure, although provision is also made for the possible inclusion of large schemes under the allocation procedures.

The project concerns the financing of investment schemes forming part of the City of Gothenburg's four-year investment programme from 2016 to 2019 under a municipal Framework Loan. The project is expected to comprise small to medium sized schemes in the fields of education, childcare, housing, energy, solid waste management, water and waste water treatment and other municipal infrastructure, although provision is also made for the possible inclusion of large schemes under the allocation procedures.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Sweden, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU directives (2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC). The Bank's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. Compliance with the EU Directive on the energy performance of buildings (recast) (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter, as a public administration entity, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
02/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GOTHENBURG MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GOTHENBURG MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GOTHENBURG MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
2 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67856397
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160549
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GOTHENBURG MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184991044
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160549
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GOTHENBURG MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GOTHENBURG MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
GOTHENBURG MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
GOTHENBURG MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications