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NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION PORTUGAL 2016-2019

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 29,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 29,000,000
Energy : € 29,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/06/2017 : € 29,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION PORTUGAL 2016-2019
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION PORTUGAL 2016-2019
Related press
Portugal: Juncker Plan: EUR 29 million EIB loan to finance the expansion of gas distribution

Summary sheet

Release date
18 January 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/07/2017
20160517
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION PORTUGAL 2016-2019
SONORGAS - SOCIEDADE DE GAS DO NORTE SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 29 million
EUR 58 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is part of the promoter's investment plan to extend the gas distribution networks in its concession areas in the north of Portugal for the period Q3 2016-Q4 2019.

The project will enable the shift from more expensive and polluting fuels, bringing environmental benefits and potentially lower energy costs. The project will be located in less-developed regions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Based on current information, the planned investments fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended 2014/52/EU), leaving it to the competent authority to decide on the need for an EIA.

The investments under the project are subject to the national and EU procurement provisions defined for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.

Related documents
13/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION PORTUGAL 2016-2019
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION PORTUGAL 2016-2019
Other links
Related press
Portugal: Juncker Plan: EUR 29 million EIB loan to finance the expansion of gas distribution

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION PORTUGAL 2016-2019
Publication Date
13 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71429328
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160517
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION PORTUGAL 2016-2019
Publication Date
27 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
171018850
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160517
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION PORTUGAL 2016-2019
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION PORTUGAL 2016-2019
Other links
Summary sheet
NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION PORTUGAL 2016-2019
Data sheet
NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION PORTUGAL 2016-2019
Related press
Portugal: Juncker Plan: EUR 29 million EIB loan to finance the expansion of gas distribution

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Portugal: Juncker Plan: EUR 29 million EIB loan to finance the expansion of gas distribution
Other links
Related public register
13/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION PORTUGAL 2016-2019
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION PORTUGAL 2016-2019

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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