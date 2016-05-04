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AZ SINT LUCAS HOSPITAL GENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 50,000,000
Health : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/12/2016 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AZ SINT LUCAS HOSPITAL GENT
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AZ SINT LUCAS HOSPITAL GENT
Related press
Belgium: EIB supports expansion of Sint-Lucas hospital in Ghent

Summary sheet

Release date
26 August 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2016
20160504
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AZ SINT LUCAS HOSPITAL GENT
AZ SINT-LUCAS & VOLKSKLINIEK
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 105 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The rehabilitation and centralization of the hospital campus AZ Sint-Lucas in the city of Ghent.

This project will benefit to the overall health strategy of the region through appropriately configured infrastructure. The new and rehabilitated facilities will allow for new spaces, introduction of state-of-the-art technology and the reorganization of service delivery models, capable to respond to the evolving demographic and epidemiological needs of the population.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the competent authority. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as healthcare is an element of social cohesion.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EEC/ and/or 2004/17/EEC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AZ SINT LUCAS HOSPITAL GENT
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AZ SINT LUCAS HOSPITAL GENT
Other links
Related press
Belgium: EIB supports expansion of Sint-Lucas hospital in Ghent

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AZ SINT LUCAS HOSPITAL GENT
Publication Date
15 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67640054
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160504
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AZ SINT LUCAS HOSPITAL GENT
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165057458
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160504
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AZ SINT LUCAS HOSPITAL GENT
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AZ SINT LUCAS HOSPITAL GENT
Other links
Summary sheet
AZ SINT LUCAS HOSPITAL GENT
Data sheet
AZ SINT LUCAS HOSPITAL GENT
Related press
Belgium: EIB supports expansion of Sint-Lucas hospital in Ghent

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: EIB supports expansion of Sint-Lucas hospital in Ghent
Other links
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AZ SINT LUCAS HOSPITAL GENT
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AZ SINT LUCAS HOSPITAL GENT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications