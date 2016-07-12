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EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Sector(s)
Industry : € 8,000,000
Energy : € 32,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/03/2017 : € 4,000,000
8/03/2017 : € 4,000,000
8/03/2017 : € 16,000,000
8/03/2017 : € 16,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/01/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION FUND
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION FUND
Related press
France: Launch of Eiffel Energy Transition, a new fund dedicated to financing energy transition, with the support of the European Investment Bank

Summary sheet

Release date
12 July 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/03/2017
20160371
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION FUND
EIFFEL INVESTMENT GROUP S.A.S
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 150 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Fund providing developer finance to small renewables (mostly solar photovoltaic (PV)) and energy efficiency projects mainly in France

Short-term financing to small solar PV, onshore wind and energy efficiency projects/development companies

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the projects and in particular the renewable energy projects to be co-financed by the fund are expected to fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU in which case the projects would be subject to an EIA based on Annex III of the EIA Directive. The legal documentation to be entered into between the Bank and the fund will include an obligation on the fund manager to ensure that the portfolio companies are in compliance with the Bank's environmental and social (E&S) requirements.

The Bank will require the fund manager to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement or relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
26/01/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION FUND
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION FUND
Other links
Related press
France: Launch of Eiffel Energy Transition, a new fund dedicated to financing energy transition, with the support of the European Investment Bank

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION FUND
Publication Date
26 Jan 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68741215
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160371
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION FUND
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
186660975
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160371
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/01/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION FUND
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION FUND
Data sheet
EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION FUND
Related press
France: Launch of Eiffel Energy Transition, a new fund dedicated to financing energy transition, with the support of the European Investment Bank

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Launch of Eiffel Energy Transition, a new fund dedicated to financing energy transition, with the support of the European Investment Bank
Other links
Related public register
26/01/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION FUND
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EIFFEL ENERGY TRANSITION FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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