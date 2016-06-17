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VETRI SPECIALI PLANTS INNOVATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 30,000,000
Industry : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/11/2016 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VETRI SPECIALI PLANTS INNOVATION
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VETRI SPECIALI PLANTS INNOVATION

Summary sheet

Release date
17 June 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/11/2016
20160333
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VETRI SPECIALI PLANTS INNOVATION
Vetri Speciali S.p.A.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 77 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the reindustrialisation of an existing production unit and its conversion into a glass production plant, as well as investments in plant innovation.

The project comprises the design and deployment of: (i) an innovative specialty glass-production plant, and training machinery and (ii) the replacement of an existing furnace in one of the promoter's manufacturing sites, with the same innovative technology as implemented at the new plant.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The manufacture of glass falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended, meaning that an EIA might be requested by the competent authorities. During appraisal, the Bank's services will verify all environmental details related to the new manufacturing plant as well as the furnace remaking, and check compliance with applicable EU directives such as the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED) and in particular the decision of the local competent authority in relation to the EIA.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
12/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VETRI SPECIALI PLANTS INNOVATION
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VETRI SPECIALI PLANTS INNOVATION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VETRI SPECIALI PLANTS INNOVATION
Publication Date
12 Oct 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66242002
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160333
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VETRI SPECIALI PLANTS INNOVATION
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88550213
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160333
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VETRI SPECIALI PLANTS INNOVATION
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VETRI SPECIALI PLANTS INNOVATION
Other links
Summary sheet
VETRI SPECIALI PLANTS INNOVATION
Data sheet
VETRI SPECIALI PLANTS INNOVATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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