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BASF INNOVATIONS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 670,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 670,000,000
Industry : € 670,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/12/2016 : € 670,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BASF INNOVATIONS
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BASF INNOVATIONS

Summary sheet

Release date
18 August 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2016
20160328
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BASF INNOVATIONS
BASF SE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 670 million
EUR 1740 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Research and development (R&D) related to innovations in chemistry during 2016 to 2017

The project aims to strengthen the company's long-term competitive edge through technology and innovation leadership.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly includes R&D activities that are not specifically mentioned under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project would therefore not require an EIA under Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended.

The project might also include fixed capital investment related to R&D facility extensions and/or pilot plants that could fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive. This will be assessed during the project appraisal with other environmental details.

The company is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. The Bank will require the company to ensure that the project will be implemented in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BASF INNOVATIONS
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BASF INNOVATIONS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BASF INNOVATIONS
Publication Date
22 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67150116
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160328
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BASF INNOVATIONS
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86556480
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160328
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BASF INNOVATIONS
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BASF INNOVATIONS
Other links
Summary sheet
BASF INNOVATIONS
Data sheet
BASF INNOVATIONS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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