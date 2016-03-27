Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 649,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
India : € 649,500,000
Transport : € 649,500,000
Signature date(s)
6/08/2025 : € 49,500,000
20/12/2024 : € 100,000,000
7/05/2021 : € 150,000,000
8/12/2022 : € 150,000,000
22/07/2019 : € 200,000,000
Data sheet
PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT
Summary sheet
PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT
Summary sheet

Release date
26 July 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/07/2019
20160327
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT
MAHARASHTRA METRO RAIL CORPORATION
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 650 million
EUR 1770 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of two metro lines totaling 31.3 km and 30 stations, as well as purchase of a related fleet of metro cars in Pune, Maharashtra State, West India.

The proposed project will contribute to the two main objectives of EIB External Mandate: (i) climate change mitigation, by promoting modal shift from road to rail and thereby a reduction of GHG emissions; and (ii) the development of social and economic infrastructure by making a key contribution to urban development, thereby improving the business environment for private sector development and facilitating access to amenities and jobs. The project is consistent with the EU Country Strategy Paper for India which highlights the infrastructure gap and need to address rising GHG emissions. It will contribute to make Pune safer and more business-friendly through low carbon and climate resilient urban infrastructure and improved access.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If situated in the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive and would be subject to screening. In India, metro projects do not fall within the scope of the relevant EIA legislation unless the built up area is beyond a defined threshold, in which case the project is subject to screening by the State level Competent Authority. The status of screening, if any, is to be determined during appraisal. The project has in any case been subject to an environmental and social impact assessment. The further steps in assessing and managing environmental risks are to be reviewed during appraisal. The project requires the acquisition of about 44 ha of land and entails some permanent involuntary resettlement. Compliance with relevant EIB Social Standards is to be reviewed.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT
Publication Date
8 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85503465
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160327
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT - Resettlement Policy Framework – Pune Metro Rail Project (North-South and East-West)
Publication Date
21 Oct 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
123578566
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160327
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) for both the corridors (North-South and East-West) of Pune Metro Rail Project – May 2022
Publication Date
27 Oct 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158988061
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160327
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT - Social Impact Assessment (SIA) Study and Social Management Implementation Plan (SMIP), Rehabilitation & Resettlement Plan (RAP)
Publication Date
27 Oct 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129230736
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20160327
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PUNE METRO RAIL PROJECT - Addendum for Civil Court Area Resettlement
Publication Date
28 Sep 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
178694403
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20160327
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Related publications