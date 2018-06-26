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SAWARI VENTURES FUND I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 9,860,636.34
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 1,479,095.45
Tunisia : € 1,479,095.45
Egypt : € 6,902,445.44
Services : € 9,860,636.34
Signature date(s)
21/11/2018 : € 1,479,095.45
21/11/2018 : € 1,479,095.45
21/11/2018 : € 6,902,445.44
Other links
Related public register
26/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAWARI VENTURES FUND I
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAWARI VENTURES FUND I
Related press
Egypt: EIB invests USD 11.3 million in Sawari Ventures Fund
Parent project
ERI RISK CAPITAL FACILITY

Summary sheet

Release date
26 June 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/11/2018
20160298
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SAWARI VENTURES FUND I
SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
EUR 45 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of an equity participation in Sawari Ventures Fund I, a USD 50m (EUR c. 42.7m) regional venture capital fund investing in growth and seed stage innovative businesses mostly in Egypt, and to a lesser extent in Tunisia and Morocco.

The fund aims to generate a return on investment for its investors coupled with a significant developmental impact, given: - its focus on young businesses providing innovative products and solutions; - its potential to create quality jobs especially for younger generations; - its provision of growth financing to SMEs principally in Egypt, but also, in Tunisia and Morocco; - its provision of seed stage financing through a local affiliated accelerator; - its financial and technical support to innovative businesses.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The fund's investment guidelines will provide for procurement guidelines acceptable to the Bank.

N/A

Comments

The proposed operation would be fully in line with EU policies regarding the financing of SMEs in the MENA region. The fund will support strategic priorities, in terms of increasing access to finance and employment creation by promoting private sector development as well as stimulating innovative ICT solutions that support local communities, boost growth and retain young talent.

Related documents
26/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAWARI VENTURES FUND I
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAWARI VENTURES FUND I
Related projects
Parent project
ERI RISK CAPITAL FACILITY
Other links
Related press
Egypt: EIB invests USD 11.3 million in Sawari Ventures Fund

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAWARI VENTURES FUND I
Publication Date
26 Sep 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85078504
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160298
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Morocco
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAWARI VENTURES FUND I
Publication Date
30 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
248992743
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160298
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Morocco
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAWARI VENTURES FUND I
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAWARI VENTURES FUND I
Other links
Summary sheet
SAWARI VENTURES FUND I
Data sheet
SAWARI VENTURES FUND I
Related press
Egypt: EIB invests USD 11.3 million in Sawari Ventures Fund
Parent project
ERI RISK CAPITAL FACILITY

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Egypt: EIB invests USD 11.3 million in Sawari Ventures Fund
Other links
Related public register
26/09/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAWARI VENTURES FUND I
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAWARI VENTURES FUND I
Parent project
ERI RISK CAPITAL FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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