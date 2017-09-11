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OLMIX (EGFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 30,000,000
Industry : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/09/2017 : € 15,000,000
11/09/2017 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OLMIX (EGFF)
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OLMIX (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Related press
France: EFSI - EIB supports the Amadéite Group, the world leader in marine biotechnology

Summary sheet

Release date
13 December 2022
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/09/2017
20160293
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OLMIX (EGFF)
AMADEITE SAS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 62 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance the promoter's research and development (RDI) activities related to: (i) the identification of novel algae's active ingredients (ii) the development of additional applications for existing products and (iii) the optimization of the industrial process.

The aim is to finance the promoter's four-year investment programme supporting both its RDI activities and international expansion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The programme includes RDI activities and capex investments at several existing production sites in Europe deploying the best available technologies in terms of environmental impact abatement. Such sites hold valid environmental and operation permits granted under the provisions of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU. Some of the activities covered by the investment programme would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EC and will require a screening assessment by the authorities.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement

Comments

Loan foreseen under the European Fund for Strategic Investment (EFSI)

Related documents
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OLMIX (EGFF)
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OLMIX (EGFF)
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Related press
France: EFSI - EIB supports the Amadéite Group, the world leader in marine biotechnology

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OLMIX (EGFF)
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74964744
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160293
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OLMIX (EGFF)
Publication Date
23 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164048265
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160293
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Publication Date
13 Sep 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
122912044
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20180667
Last update
19 Aug 2020
Sector(s)
Services
Countries
Bulgaria, Kenya, Ghana, Mexico, Philippines
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OLMIX (EGFF)
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OLMIX (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY
Other links
Summary sheet
OLMIX (EGFF)
Data sheet
OLMIX (EGFF)
Related press
France: EFSI - EIB supports the Amadéite Group, the world leader in marine biotechnology

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EFSI - EIB supports the Amadéite Group, the world leader in marine biotechnology
Other links
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OLMIX (EGFF)
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - OLMIX (EGFF)
Related EFSI register
19/08/2020 - EUROPEAN GROWTH FINANCE FACILITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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