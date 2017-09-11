OLMIX (EGFF)

Summary sheet
The project will finance the promoter's research and development (RDI) activities related to: (i) the identification of novel algae's active ingredients (ii) the development of additional applications for existing products and (iii) the optimization of the industrial process.
The aim is to finance the promoter's four-year investment programme supporting both its RDI activities and international expansion.
The programme includes RDI activities and capex investments at several existing production sites in Europe deploying the best available technologies in terms of environmental impact abatement. Such sites hold valid environmental and operation permits granted under the provisions of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU. Some of the activities covered by the investment programme would fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EC and will require a screening assessment by the authorities.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement
Loan foreseen under the European Fund for Strategic Investment (EFSI)
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