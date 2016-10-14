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BANKIA TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 50,000,000
Services : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/10/2016 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANKIA TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Spain: EU supports digitisation at Bankia with a EUR 50m Investment Plan for Europe (Juncker Plan) loan from the EIB
Parent project
TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL PLATFORMS PROGRAMME

Summary sheet

Release date
14 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/10/2016
20160286
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BANKIA TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL DEVELOPMENT
BANKIA SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 106 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to the financing of part of the promoter's information technology (IT) development investment programme over the period 2016-2018

Development of the promoter's business processes redesign and digital transformation of client interaction

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with applicable domestic and EU legislation, as appropriate.

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with applicable domestic and EU legislation.

Related documents
12/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANKIA TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL DEVELOPMENT
Related projects
Parent project
TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL PLATFORMS PROGRAMME
Other links
Related press
Spain: EU supports digitisation at Bankia with a EUR 50m Investment Plan for Europe (Juncker Plan) loan from the EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANKIA TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
12 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66657145
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160286
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANKIA TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
BANKIA TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
BANKIA TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Spain: EU supports digitisation at Bankia with a EUR 50m Investment Plan for Europe (Juncker Plan) loan from the EIB
Parent project
TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL PLATFORMS PROGRAMME

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EU supports digitisation at Bankia with a EUR 50m Investment Plan for Europe (Juncker Plan) loan from the EIB
Other links
Related public register
12/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BANKIA TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL DEVELOPMENT
Parent project
TECHNOLOGY & DIGITAL PLATFORMS PROGRAMME

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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