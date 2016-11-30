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CEPSA AROMATICS OPTIMISATION PLAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 70,000,000
Industry : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/04/2017 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPSA AROMATICS OPTIMISATION PLAN
Related public register
30/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPSA AROMATICS OPTIMISATION PLAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto de Optimización de Producción de Aromáticos de Refinería la Rábida Palos de la Frontera (Huelva)
Related public register
30/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPSA AROMATICS OPTIMISATION PLAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de los Proyectos Tanque de Almacenamiento de Destilados Medios, Revamping Unidad de Alquilación y MX-Sorbex II – Refinería Gibraltar-San Roque
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEPSA AROMATICS OPTIMISATION PLAN
Related press
Spain: EIB lends CEPSA EUR 70 million to implement plan to optimise aromatics plants in Andalusia

Summary sheet

Release date
30 November 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/04/2017
20160238
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CEPSA AROMATICS OPTIMISATION PLAN
COMPANIA ESPANOLA DE PETROLEOS SAU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 149 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the optimisation of the promoter's aromatics production towards higher-value products. Investments will take place in two of the promoter's refineries in Andalucía, Gibraltar-San Roque and La Rábida.

The project will allow the promoter to produce higher-value-added aromatic products, thus improving its margins. The expected improvement in profitability is vital to sustain the promoter's competitiveness and preserve employment in Andalucía, a region with the second highest unemployment rate in the EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This type of project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive; the screening and respective EIA decisions and reports will be assessed during appraisal. The environmental dimension of the project will be scrutinised during appraisal. This will include a check of conformity with applicable EU directives (Industrial Emissions Directive (IED) (2010/75/EU), Ambient Air Directives and Seveso III Directive (2012/18/EC)) and of the environmental and occupational health and safety (OHS) plans.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
26/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPSA AROMATICS OPTIMISATION PLAN
30/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPSA AROMATICS OPTIMISATION PLAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto de Optimización de Producción de Aromáticos de Refinería la Rábida Palos de la Frontera (Huelva)
30/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPSA AROMATICS OPTIMISATION PLAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de los Proyectos Tanque de Almacenamiento de Destilados Medios, Revamping Unidad de Alquilación y MX-Sorbex II – Refinería Gibraltar-San Roque
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEPSA AROMATICS OPTIMISATION PLAN
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB lends CEPSA EUR 70 million to implement plan to optimise aromatics plants in Andalusia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPSA AROMATICS OPTIMISATION PLAN
Publication Date
26 Apr 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72176266
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160238
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPSA AROMATICS OPTIMISATION PLAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto de Optimización de Producción de Aromáticos de Refinería la Rábida Palos de la Frontera (Huelva)
Publication Date
30 Aug 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86652056
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160238
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPSA AROMATICS OPTIMISATION PLAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de los Proyectos Tanque de Almacenamiento de Destilados Medios, Revamping Unidad de Alquilación y MX-Sorbex II – Refinería Gibraltar-San Roque
Publication Date
30 Aug 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86653269
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160238
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEPSA AROMATICS OPTIMISATION PLAN
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135909114
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160238
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPSA AROMATICS OPTIMISATION PLAN
Related public register
30/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPSA AROMATICS OPTIMISATION PLAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto de Optimización de Producción de Aromáticos de Refinería la Rábida Palos de la Frontera (Huelva)
Related public register
30/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPSA AROMATICS OPTIMISATION PLAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de los Proyectos Tanque de Almacenamiento de Destilados Medios, Revamping Unidad de Alquilación y MX-Sorbex II – Refinería Gibraltar-San Roque
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEPSA AROMATICS OPTIMISATION PLAN
Other links
Summary sheet
CEPSA AROMATICS OPTIMISATION PLAN
Data sheet
CEPSA AROMATICS OPTIMISATION PLAN
Related press
Spain: EIB lends CEPSA EUR 70 million to implement plan to optimise aromatics plants in Andalusia

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB lends CEPSA EUR 70 million to implement plan to optimise aromatics plants in Andalusia
Other links
Related public register
26/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPSA AROMATICS OPTIMISATION PLAN
Related public register
30/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPSA AROMATICS OPTIMISATION PLAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental Proyecto de Optimización de Producción de Aromáticos de Refinería la Rábida Palos de la Frontera (Huelva)
Related public register
30/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPSA AROMATICS OPTIMISATION PLAN - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental de los Proyectos Tanque de Almacenamiento de Destilados Medios, Revamping Unidad de Alquilación y MX-Sorbex II – Refinería Gibraltar-San Roque
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEPSA AROMATICS OPTIMISATION PLAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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