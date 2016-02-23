Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

GIESECKE & DEVRIENT R&D INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 7,200,000
Spain : € 8,800,000
Germany : € 64,000,000
Industry : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/10/2016 : € 7,200,000
14/10/2016 : € 8,800,000
14/10/2016 : € 64,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GIESECKE & DEVRIENT R&D INVESTMENTS
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GIESECKE & DEVRIENT R&D INVESTMENTS
Related press
Germany: #InvestEU: EIB lends EUR 80m to Giesecke & Devrient

Summary sheet

Release date
24 August 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/10/2016
20160223
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GIESECKE & DEVRIENT R&D INVESTMENTS
GIESECKE & DEVRIENT GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 190 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in relation to its two key business lines: (i) banknote and (ii) mobile security including payment solutions. More precisely, it comprises the development of new models of banknote inspection machines, enhanced secure payment solutions for the banking sector, electronic SIM cards and related management systems for the telecommunication sector, as well as enterprise security solutions for the automotive and public sector. The RDI activity will be carried out during the calendar years 2016 – 2018.

The innovative results of the RDI activities will contribute to reaching the Europe 2020 strategy while improving trust in innovative payment solutions (e.g. internet payment, e-government solutions) and assist in combating counterfeiting of banknotes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments will concern RDI activities likely within existing facilities. Therefore, it is unlikely that the project will fall under Annex I and II of Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended. Nevertheless, the environmental details including environmental objectives of the RDI programme will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
20/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GIESECKE & DEVRIENT R&D INVESTMENTS
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GIESECKE & DEVRIENT R&D INVESTMENTS
Other links
Related press
Germany: #InvestEU: EIB lends EUR 80m to Giesecke & Devrient

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GIESECKE & DEVRIENT R&D INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
20 Oct 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67047042
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160223
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Germany
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GIESECKE & DEVRIENT R&D INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
15 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134235732
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160223
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Germany
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GIESECKE & DEVRIENT R&D INVESTMENTS
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GIESECKE & DEVRIENT R&D INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
GIESECKE & DEVRIENT R&D INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
GIESECKE & DEVRIENT R&D INVESTMENTS
Related press
Germany: #InvestEU: EIB lends EUR 80m to Giesecke & Devrient

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: #InvestEU: EIB lends EUR 80m to Giesecke & Devrient
Other links
Related public register
20/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GIESECKE & DEVRIENT R&D INVESTMENTS
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GIESECKE & DEVRIENT R&D INVESTMENTS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications