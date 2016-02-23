GIESECKE & DEVRIENT R&D INVESTMENTS

Summary sheet
The project concerns the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in relation to its two key business lines: (i) banknote and (ii) mobile security including payment solutions. More precisely, it comprises the development of new models of banknote inspection machines, enhanced secure payment solutions for the banking sector, electronic SIM cards and related management systems for the telecommunication sector, as well as enterprise security solutions for the automotive and public sector. The RDI activity will be carried out during the calendar years 2016 – 2018.
The innovative results of the RDI activities will contribute to reaching the Europe 2020 strategy while improving trust in innovative payment solutions (e.g. internet payment, e-government solutions) and assist in combating counterfeiting of banknotes.
The investments will concern RDI activities likely within existing facilities. Therefore, it is unlikely that the project will fall under Annex I and II of Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended. Nevertheless, the environmental details including environmental objectives of the RDI programme will be assessed during the appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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