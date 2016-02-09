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LISBON URBAN RENEWAL HOUSING CLIMATE FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 250,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 62,500,000
Urban development : € 187,500,000
Signature date(s)
20/12/2017 : € 4,250,000
23/05/2019 : € 10,500,000
30/07/2020 : € 12,500,000
24/10/2016 : € 12,750,000
20/12/2017 : € 12,750,000
19/07/2022 : € 22,500,000
23/05/2019 : € 31,500,000
30/07/2020 : € 37,500,000
24/10/2016 : € 38,250,000
19/07/2022 : € 67,500,000
Other links
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LISBON URBAN RENEWAL HOUSING CLIMATE FL - Municipal Master Plan of Lisbon
Related public register
13/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LISBON URBAN RENEWAL HOUSING CLIMATE FL
Related press
Portugal: EIB supports the Portuguese economy with a EUR 300 million programme under the Investment Plan for Europe
Related press
Portugal: EUR 250 million EIB loan to modernise Lisbon’s infrastructure under the Investment Plan for Europe
Related sub-project
LISBON CLIMATE ADAPTATION DRAINAGE SYSTEM

Summary sheet

Release date
9 June 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/11/2016
20160209
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LISBON URBAN REGENERATION CLIMATE HOUSING FL
CAMARA MUNICIPAL DE LISBOA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 523 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to co-finance the multi-annual investment plan (2016-2020) of the city of Lisbon. The operation includes environmental remediation, prevention and risk-protection projects, urban regeneration infrastructure and social housing, including new houses and major repairs in existing stock.

The project will contribute to the overall development of the city and enhancement of the overall conditions for life and business. In addition, the project should foster economic development taking into consideration changes in demographic and economic conditions as well as improving mobility within the city, a prerequisite for improving its attractiveness to investors.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a framework loan and some of the schemes may fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.

Compliance with EU Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings will be further examined during appraisal.

The level of climate action (adaptation and mitigation) measures, where relevant, will be assessed during the appraisal, in particular environmental remediation actions, including measures adopted to address floods.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Comments

The envisaged EIB loan is considered to be a key contribution for the effective implementation of the investment programme, not only in view of the proposed amount but also in view of the long maturity required compatible with the long life span of the underlying capital expenditure. The envisaged EIB co-financing of the promoter's multi-annual investment programme would also be key to fostering the participation of other banks in the funding of the investment programme.

Related documents
14/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LISBON URBAN RENEWAL HOUSING CLIMATE FL - Municipal Master Plan of Lisbon
13/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LISBON URBAN RENEWAL HOUSING CLIMATE FL
Related projects
Related sub-project
LISBON CLIMATE ADAPTATION DRAINAGE SYSTEM
Other links
Related press
Portugal: EIB supports the Portuguese economy with a EUR 300 million programme under the Investment Plan for Europe
Related press
Portugal: EUR 250 million EIB loan to modernise Lisbon’s infrastructure under the Investment Plan for Europe

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LISBON URBAN RENEWAL HOUSING CLIMATE FL - Municipal Master Plan of Lisbon
Publication Date
14 Jun 2016
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67020669
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20160209
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LISBON URBAN RENEWAL HOUSING CLIMATE FL
Publication Date
13 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68942140
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160209
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LISBON URBAN RENEWAL HOUSING CLIMATE FL - Municipal Master Plan of Lisbon
Related public register
13/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LISBON URBAN RENEWAL HOUSING CLIMATE FL
Other links
Summary sheet
LISBON URBAN REGENERATION CLIMATE HOUSING FL
Data sheet
LISBON URBAN RENEWAL HOUSING CLIMATE FL
Related press
Portugal: EIB supports the Portuguese economy with a EUR 300 million programme under the Investment Plan for Europe
Related press
Portugal: EUR 250 million EIB loan to modernise Lisbon’s infrastructure under the Investment Plan for Europe
Related sub-project
LISBON CLIMATE ADAPTATION DRAINAGE SYSTEM

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Portugal: EIB supports the Portuguese economy with a EUR 300 million programme under the Investment Plan for Europe
Related press
Portugal: EUR 250 million EIB loan to modernise Lisbon’s infrastructure under the Investment Plan for Europe
Other links
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LISBON URBAN RENEWAL HOUSING CLIMATE FL - Municipal Master Plan of Lisbon
Related public register
13/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LISBON URBAN RENEWAL HOUSING CLIMATE FL
Related sub-project
LISBON CLIMATE ADAPTATION DRAINAGE SYSTEM

Videos

Thumbnail: Portugal, 40 years later
Portugal, 40 years later
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Thumbnail: Reshaping the city of Lisbon
Reshaping the city of Lisbon
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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