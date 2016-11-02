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NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 71,003,646.14
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 71,003,646.14
Transport : € 29,821,531.38
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 41,182,114.76
Signature date(s)
19/12/2016 : € 29,821,531.38
19/12/2016 : € 41,182,114.76
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION)
Related public register
19/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION) - ЗВІТ - Ternivka site - Причал вантажний з операційною акваторією та водними підходами (In Ukrainian)
Related public register
19/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION) - ЗВІТ з оцінки впливу на довкілля - Нове будівництво об’єкту транспортної інфраструктури - Ternivka site (In Ukrainian)
Related public register
18/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION) - ЗВІТ - Maryanske site - Причал вантажний з операційною акваторією та водними підходами (In Ukrainian)
Related public register
19/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION) - ЗВІТ з оцінки впливу на довкілля - Нове будівництво перевантажувального терміналу з відвантаження зернових та олійних культур на річковий транспорт - Maryanske site (In Ukrainian)
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION)
Related press
Ukraine: EU bank meets its commitment of EUR 3bn of financial assistance as part of the EU’s Special Support Package

Summary sheet

Release date
2 November 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2016
20160178
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Cereal production and transport
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not disclosed.
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the expansion and modernisation of the promoter's logistics infrastructure in Ukraine.

The project is expected to remove existing bottlenecks related to transportation and storage of cereals, reduce the in-land transportation costs as well as increase the annual volume of exported agricultural commodities. It is also expected to have a positive impact overall on the environment and employment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to have a positive impact overall on the environment and employment by supporting the introduction of more resource-efficient in-land transportation of cereals, resulting in higher profitability as well as reduced losses and waste along the post-harvest infrastructure. The project should also raise safety, health and environmental standards throughout the promoter's operations.

The Bank will require the promoter(s) to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Political Risk Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION)
19/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION) - ЗВІТ - Ternivka site - Причал вантажний з операційною акваторією та водними підходами (In Ukrainian)
19/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION) - ЗВІТ з оцінки впливу на довкілля - Нове будівництво об’єкту транспортної інфраструктури - Ternivka site (In Ukrainian)
18/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION) - ЗВІТ - Maryanske site - Причал вантажний з операційною акваторією та водними підходами (In Ukrainian)
19/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION) - ЗВІТ з оцінки впливу на довкілля - Нове будівництво перевантажувального терміналу з відвантаження зернових та олійних культур на річковий транспорт - Maryanske site (In Ukrainian)
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION)
Other links
Related press
Ukraine: EU bank meets its commitment of EUR 3bn of financial assistance as part of the EU’s Special Support Package

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION)
Publication Date
23 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70110303
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160178
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION) - ЗВІТ - Ternivka site - Причал вантажний з операційною акваторією та водними підходами (In Ukrainian)
Publication Date
19 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90285278
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160178
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION) - ЗВІТ з оцінки впливу на довкілля - Нове будівництво об’єкту транспортної інфраструктури - Ternivka site (In Ukrainian)
Publication Date
19 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90286076
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160178
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION) - ЗВІТ - Maryanske site - Причал вантажний з операційною акваторією та водними підходами (In Ukrainian)
Publication Date
18 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90281247
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160178
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION) - ЗВІТ з оцінки впливу на довкілля - Нове будівництво перевантажувального терміналу з відвантаження зернових та олійних культур на річковий транспорт - Maryanske site (In Ukrainian)
Publication Date
19 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90288114
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160178
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION)
Publication Date
23 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
154325372
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160178
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Transport
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION)
Related public register
19/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION) - ЗВІТ - Ternivka site - Причал вантажний з операційною акваторією та водними підходами (In Ukrainian)
Related public register
19/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION) - ЗВІТ з оцінки впливу на довкілля - Нове будівництво об’єкту транспортної інфраструктури - Ternivka site (In Ukrainian)
Related public register
18/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION) - ЗВІТ - Maryanske site - Причал вантажний з операційною акваторією та водними підходами (In Ukrainian)
Related public register
19/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION) - ЗВІТ з оцінки впливу на довкілля - Нове будівництво перевантажувального терміналу з відвантаження зернових та олійних культур на річковий транспорт - Maryanske site (In Ukrainian)
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION)
Other links
Summary sheet
Cereal production and transport
Data sheet
NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION)
Related press
Ukraine: EU bank meets its commitment of EUR 3bn of financial assistance as part of the EU’s Special Support Package

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ukraine: EU bank meets its commitment of EUR 3bn of financial assistance as part of the EU’s Special Support Package
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION)
Related public register
19/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION) - ЗВІТ - Ternivka site - Причал вантажний з операційною акваторією та водними підходами (In Ukrainian)
Related public register
19/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION) - ЗВІТ з оцінки впливу на довкілля - Нове будівництво об’єкту транспортної інфраструктури - Ternivka site (In Ukrainian)
Related public register
18/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION) - ЗВІТ - Maryanske site - Причал вантажний з операційною акваторією та водними підходами (In Ukrainian)
Related public register
19/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION) - ЗВІТ з оцінки впливу на довкілля - Нове будівництво перевантажувального терміналу з відвантаження зернових та олійних культур на річковий транспорт - Maryanske site (In Ukrainian)
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NIBULON (CEREAL PRODUCTION AND TRANSPORTATION)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications