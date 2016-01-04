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PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 420,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 420,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 420,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/07/2019 : € 99,388,000
12/09/2017 : € 320,612,000
Other links
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Relatório Sίntese - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Sistema Interceptor e Tratamento de Águas Residuais de Faro e Olhão
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira (Portimão) - Impactes, Medidas, e Conclusões
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira - Aditamento I
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira (Portimão) - Resumo Não Técnico - Versão Preliminar
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira (Portimão) - Figuras, Fotografias e Cartografia
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira - Aditamento II
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Anexos - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Sistema Interceptor e Tratamento de Águas Residuais de Faro e Olhão
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira (Portimão) - Caracterização da Situação de Referência
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira (Portimão) - Resumo Não Técnico
Related public register
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudio de Impacte Ambiental - Resumo Não Técnico - Adutora ETA de Morgavel – Reservatório de Monte-Chãos
Related public register
28/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Relatório Síntese - Conduta Adutora Entre A ETA de Morgavel – Reservatório de Monte-Chãos
Related press
Portugal: EIB supports the modernisation of water infrastructure with a EUR 420m loan under the Investment Plan for Europe

Summary sheet

Release date
21 June 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/09/2017
20160104
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION
ADP - AGUAS DE PORTUGAL SGPS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 420 million
EUR 881 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Investments of the Águas de Portugal group in the water and wastewater sector across Portugal during the 2014-2020 period

The project has multiple objectives, including achieving compliance with the Urban Wastewater Treatment and Drinking Directives, as well as improving the quality of water bodies in line with the objectives of the Water Framework Directive. Moreover, the project is a stepping stone towards the implementation of the new strategy for the water and wastewater sector adopted by the Government of Portugal, called PENSAAR 2020.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will contribute towards ensuring compliance with the water quality standards set by the relevant sector directives, in particular the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, the Urban Waste Water Directive 91/271/EEC as amended by Directive 98/15/EC, and the Drinking Water Directive 98/83/EC. The promoter will be required to comply with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, and the requirements of the Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 79/409/EEC Directives, where appropriate. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank's disclosure policy.

Contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Relatório Sίntese - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Sistema Interceptor e Tratamento de Águas Residuais de Faro e Olhão
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira (Portimão) - Impactes, Medidas, e Conclusões
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira - Aditamento I
24/08/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira (Portimão) - Resumo Não Técnico - Versão Preliminar
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira (Portimão) - Figuras, Fotografias e Cartografia
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira - Aditamento II
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Anexos - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Sistema Interceptor e Tratamento de Águas Residuais de Faro e Olhão
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira (Portimão) - Caracterização da Situação de Referência
24/08/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira (Portimão) - Resumo Não Técnico
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudio de Impacte Ambiental - Resumo Não Técnico - Adutora ETA de Morgavel – Reservatório de Monte-Chãos
28/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Relatório Síntese - Conduta Adutora Entre A ETA de Morgavel – Reservatório de Monte-Chãos
Other links
Related press
Portugal: EIB supports the modernisation of water infrastructure with a EUR 420m loan under the Investment Plan for Europe

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Relatório Sίntese - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Sistema Interceptor e Tratamento de Águas Residuais de Faro e Olhão
Publication Date
24 Aug 2017
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77827797
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160104
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira (Portimão) - Impactes, Medidas, e Conclusões
Publication Date
24 Aug 2017
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77793833
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160104
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira - Aditamento I
Publication Date
24 Aug 2017
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77813919
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160104
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira (Portimão) - Resumo Não Técnico - Versão Preliminar
Publication Date
24 Aug 2017
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77809865
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20160104
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira (Portimão) - Figuras, Fotografias e Cartografia
Publication Date
24 Aug 2017
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77800528
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160104
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION
Publication Date
24 Aug 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75321178
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160104
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira - Aditamento II
Publication Date
24 Aug 2017
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77815029
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160104
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Anexos - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Sistema Interceptor e Tratamento de Águas Residuais de Faro e Olhão
Publication Date
24 Aug 2017
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77830805
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160104
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira (Portimão) - Caracterização da Situação de Referência
Publication Date
24 Aug 2017
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77812711
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160104
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira (Portimão) - Resumo Não Técnico
Publication Date
24 Aug 2017
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77806062
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20160104
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudio de Impacte Ambiental - Resumo Não Técnico - Adutora ETA de Morgavel – Reservatório de Monte-Chãos
Publication Date
30 Nov 2019
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124129358
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160104
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Relatório Síntese - Conduta Adutora Entre A ETA de Morgavel – Reservatório de Monte-Chãos
Publication Date
28 Nov 2019
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124131258
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160104
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Relatório Sίntese - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Sistema Interceptor e Tratamento de Águas Residuais de Faro e Olhão
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira (Portimão) - Impactes, Medidas, e Conclusões
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira - Aditamento I
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira (Portimão) - Resumo Não Técnico - Versão Preliminar
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira (Portimão) - Figuras, Fotografias e Cartografia
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira - Aditamento II
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Anexos - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Sistema Interceptor e Tratamento de Águas Residuais de Faro e Olhão
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira (Portimão) - Caracterização da Situação de Referência
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira (Portimão) - Resumo Não Técnico
Related public register
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudio de Impacte Ambiental - Resumo Não Técnico - Adutora ETA de Morgavel – Reservatório de Monte-Chãos
Related public register
28/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Relatório Síntese - Conduta Adutora Entre A ETA de Morgavel – Reservatório de Monte-Chãos
Other links
Summary sheet
PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION
Data sheet
PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION
Related press
Portugal: EIB supports the modernisation of water infrastructure with a EUR 420m loan under the Investment Plan for Europe

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Portugal: EIB supports the modernisation of water infrastructure with a EUR 420m loan under the Investment Plan for Europe
Other links
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Relatório Sίntese - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Sistema Interceptor e Tratamento de Águas Residuais de Faro e Olhão
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira (Portimão) - Impactes, Medidas, e Conclusões
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira - Aditamento I
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira (Portimão) - Resumo Não Técnico - Versão Preliminar
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira (Portimão) - Figuras, Fotografias e Cartografia
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira - Aditamento II
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Anexos - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental do Sistema Interceptor e Tratamento de Águas Residuais de Faro e Olhão
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira (Portimão) - Caracterização da Situação de Referência
Related public register
24/08/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental da Estaçao de Tratamento de Águas Residuais da Companheira (Portimão) - Resumo Não Técnico
Related public register
30/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudio de Impacte Ambiental - Resumo Não Técnico - Adutora ETA de Morgavel – Reservatório de Monte-Chãos
Related public register
28/11/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION - Estudo de Impacte Ambiental - Relatório Síntese - Conduta Adutora Entre A ETA de Morgavel – Reservatório de Monte-Chãos

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications