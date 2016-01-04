PORTUGAL WATER SUPPLY & SANITATION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Investments of the Águas de Portugal group in the water and wastewater sector across Portugal during the 2014-2020 period
The project has multiple objectives, including achieving compliance with the Urban Wastewater Treatment and Drinking Directives, as well as improving the quality of water bodies in line with the objectives of the Water Framework Directive. Moreover, the project is a stepping stone towards the implementation of the new strategy for the water and wastewater sector adopted by the Government of Portugal, called PENSAAR 2020.
The project will contribute towards ensuring compliance with the water quality standards set by the relevant sector directives, in particular the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, the Urban Waste Water Directive 91/271/EEC as amended by Directive 98/15/EC, and the Drinking Water Directive 98/83/EC. The promoter will be required to comply with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, and the requirements of the Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 79/409/EEC Directives, where appropriate. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank's disclosure policy.
Contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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