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SATO - ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 180,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 180,000,000
Services : € 180,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/07/2019 : € 30,000,000
11/11/2016 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SATO - ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SATO - ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Related press
Finland: EU support for SATO’s energy efficient building
Related press
Finland: EIB renews support for SATO’s energy efficiency efforts

Summary sheet

Release date
22 June 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/11/2016
20160039
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
SATO OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 180 million
EUR 434 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of new near-zero-energy buildings (NZEB) and renovation investments to improve energy efficiency of existing buildings in the Helsinki metropolitan area

The improvement of energy efficiency of new and existing buildings will reduce energy consumption and lower CO2 emissions, contributing to security of supply and mitigation objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Through the project several new residential NZEB buildings, as per the requirements of Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings (Article 9(1)), will be constructed in existing built environments, which after completion will reduce energy consumption and pollutant emissions compared to the business-as-usual scenario (in compliance with the current regulation).

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
11/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SATO - ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SATO - ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Other links
Related press
Finland: EU support for SATO’s energy efficient building
Related press
Finland: EIB renews support for SATO’s energy efficiency efforts

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SATO - ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Publication Date
11 Oct 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67073676
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160039
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SATO - ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Publication Date
27 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
167886523
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160039
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SATO - ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SATO - ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Other links
Summary sheet
ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Data sheet
SATO - ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Related press
Finland: EU support for SATO’s energy efficient building
Related press
Finland: EIB renews support for SATO’s energy efficiency efforts

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: EU support for SATO’s energy efficient building
Related press
Finland: EIB renews support for SATO’s energy efficiency efforts
Other links
Related public register
11/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SATO - ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS
Related public register
27/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SATO - ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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