Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

PONT DE BIZERTE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 123,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tunisia : € 123,000,000
Transport : € 123,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/11/2016 : € 123,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PONT DE BIZERTE - ÉTUDE DE FAISABILITÉ D’UNE LIAISON PERMANENTE ENTRE L’AUTOROUTE A4 ET LA VILLE DE BIZERTE
Related public register
25/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PONT DE BIZERTE
Related public register
11/05/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PONT DE BIZERTE - Plan d'Ation de Réinstallation complet
Related public register
02/05/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PONT DE BIZERTE - Cadre Politique de Réinstallation
Related press
Tunisia: European Union supports construction of new bridge in Bizerte to open up new economic opportunities for the region

Summary sheet

Release date
30 September 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/01/2017
20160012
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PONT DE BIZERTE
MINISTERE DE L'EQUIPEMENT,DE L'AMENAGEMENT DU TERRITOIRE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 123 million
EUR 247 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a 2x2 lane viaduct of about 2070 m and its connections to the urban network of the city of Bizerte

The project rationale is to reduce traffic congestion in the city centre of Bizerte, Tunisia's third-largest city.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project was located within the EU, it would fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and would require full EIA and public consultation. Two full EIA procedures with public consultations for the different components of the project have been done according to Tunisian national legislation. The Bank shall investigate environmental and social (E&S) aspects and verify that the promoter has followed the relevant EU environmental and social principles, standards and practices.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
18/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PONT DE BIZERTE - ÉTUDE DE FAISABILITÉ D’UNE LIAISON PERMANENTE ENTRE L’AUTOROUTE A4 ET LA VILLE DE BIZERTE
25/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PONT DE BIZERTE
11/05/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PONT DE BIZERTE - Plan d'Ation de Réinstallation complet
02/05/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PONT DE BIZERTE - Cadre Politique de Réinstallation
Other links
Related press
Tunisia: European Union supports construction of new bridge in Bizerte to open up new economic opportunities for the region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PONT DE BIZERTE - ÉTUDE DE FAISABILITÉ D’UNE LIAISON PERMANENTE ENTRE L’AUTOROUTE A4 ET LA VILLE DE BIZERTE
Publication Date
18 Oct 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68879147
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160012
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PONT DE BIZERTE
Publication Date
25 Nov 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68441384
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160012
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PONT DE BIZERTE - Plan d'Ation de Réinstallation complet
Publication Date
11 May 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75233573
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20160012
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PONT DE BIZERTE - Cadre Politique de Réinstallation
Publication Date
2 May 2017
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74373838
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20160012
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PONT DE BIZERTE - ÉTUDE DE FAISABILITÉ D’UNE LIAISON PERMANENTE ENTRE L’AUTOROUTE A4 ET LA VILLE DE BIZERTE
Related public register
25/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PONT DE BIZERTE
Related public register
11/05/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PONT DE BIZERTE - Plan d'Ation de Réinstallation complet
Related public register
02/05/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PONT DE BIZERTE - Cadre Politique de Réinstallation
Other links
Summary sheet
PONT DE BIZERTE
Data sheet
PONT DE BIZERTE
Related press
Tunisia: European Union supports construction of new bridge in Bizerte to open up new economic opportunities for the region

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Tunisia: European Union supports construction of new bridge in Bizerte to open up new economic opportunities for the region
Other links
Related public register
18/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - PONT DE BIZERTE - ÉTUDE DE FAISABILITÉ D’UNE LIAISON PERMANENTE ENTRE L’AUTOROUTE A4 ET LA VILLE DE BIZERTE
Related public register
25/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PONT DE BIZERTE
Related public register
11/05/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PONT DE BIZERTE - Plan d'Ation de Réinstallation complet
Related public register
02/05/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - PONT DE BIZERTE - Cadre Politique de Réinstallation

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications