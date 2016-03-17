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MALIN CORPORATION - LIFE SCIENCES INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 30,000,000
Ireland : € 40,000,000
Services : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/06/2016 : € 30,000,000
22/06/2016 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALIN CORPORATION - LIFE SCIENCES INVESTMENTS
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MALIN CORPORATION - LIFE SCIENCES INVESTMENTS
Related press
Ireland: EIB call on innovative firms to seek funding under ‘Investment Plan for Europe’ as Malin highlights impact of EUR 70m loan

Summary sheet

Release date
17 March 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/06/2016
20150839
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MALIN CORPORATION - LIFE SCIENCES INVESTMENTS
MALIN CORPORATION PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the investment into innovative research and development (R&D) intensive early-stage companies in the life sciences sector.

The project supports the growth phase of innovative technology small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by ensuring their ability to fund their development programme.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

R&D activities included in the project will not materially change current R&D practice and will be carried out within existing facilities making use of existing laboratories, pilot plants, clinical centres etc. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) by a competent authority according to Directive 2011/92/EU should not be required.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALIN CORPORATION - LIFE SCIENCES INVESTMENTS
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MALIN CORPORATION - LIFE SCIENCES INVESTMENTS
Other links
Related press
Ireland: EIB call on innovative firms to seek funding under ‘Investment Plan for Europe’ as Malin highlights impact of EUR 70m loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALIN CORPORATION - LIFE SCIENCES INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
15 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67713071
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150839
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Ireland
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MALIN CORPORATION - LIFE SCIENCES INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
30 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
128956837
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150839
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Ireland
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALIN CORPORATION - LIFE SCIENCES INVESTMENTS
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MALIN CORPORATION - LIFE SCIENCES INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
MALIN CORPORATION - LIFE SCIENCES INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
MALIN CORPORATION - LIFE SCIENCES INVESTMENTS
Related press
Ireland: EIB call on innovative firms to seek funding under ‘Investment Plan for Europe’ as Malin highlights impact of EUR 70m loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: EIB call on innovative firms to seek funding under ‘Investment Plan for Europe’ as Malin highlights impact of EUR 70m loan
Other links
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MALIN CORPORATION - LIFE SCIENCES INVESTMENTS
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MALIN CORPORATION - LIFE SCIENCES INVESTMENTS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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