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BELFIUS ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL-PF4EE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 75,000,000
Energy : € 7,500,000
Industry : € 67,500,000
Signature date(s)
5/12/2016 : € 7,500,000
5/12/2016 : € 67,500,000
Other links
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELFIUS ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL-PF4EE
Related press
Belgium: Two new EIB-Belfius agreements to foster smart and sustainable investment and climate action
Related press
Belgium: First operation of the EIB's new programme with Belfius to support energy efficiency and decentralised renewable energy production in Belgium
Parent project
PF4EE Programme Loan

Summary sheet

Release date
3 May 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/12/2016
20150822
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BELFIUS ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL-PF4EE
BELFIUS BANQUE SA/NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Framework Loan will finance investments targeting energy efficiency measures undertaken by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Midcaps in Belgium. The proposed operation relates to the financial instrument called the Private Finance for Energy Efficiency ("PF4EE").

Financing of small/medium projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate

Related documents
14/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELFIUS ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL-PF4EE
Related projects
Parent project
PF4EE Programme Loan
Other links
Related press
Belgium: Two new EIB-Belfius agreements to foster smart and sustainable investment and climate action
Related press
Belgium: First operation of the EIB's new programme with Belfius to support energy efficiency and decentralised renewable energy production in Belgium

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELFIUS ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL-PF4EE
Publication Date
14 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67012490
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150822
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELFIUS ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL-PF4EE
Other links
Summary sheet
BELFIUS ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL-PF4EE
Data sheet
BELFIUS ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL-PF4EE
Related press
Belgium: Two new EIB-Belfius agreements to foster smart and sustainable investment and climate action
Related press
Belgium: First operation of the EIB's new programme with Belfius to support energy efficiency and decentralised renewable energy production in Belgium
Parent project
PF4EE Programme Loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Belgium: Two new EIB-Belfius agreements to foster smart and sustainable investment and climate action
Related press
Belgium: First operation of the EIB's new programme with Belfius to support energy efficiency and decentralised renewable energy production in Belgium
Other links
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BELFIUS ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL-PF4EE
Parent project
PF4EE Programme Loan

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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