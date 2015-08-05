TERMA SPACE AND RADAR TECHNOLOGY RDI

Summary sheet
The project relates to research, development and innovation (RDI) investments for high-tech solutions used for telecommunications satellites, radar solutions for civilian security and surveillance applications as well as airborne self-protection systems. The activities will be carried out in Denmark.
The project supports a European promoter in its efforts to foster its competitive position in high-value-added products by investing in RDI, and contributes to the targets of the Europe 2020 strategy.
The RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. An environmental impact assessment is therefore not needed in accordance with EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.
The promoter appears to be a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity. Should this be the case, the promoter would not be subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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