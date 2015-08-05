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TERMA SPACE AND RADAR TECHNOLOGY RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 28,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 28,000,000
Industry : € 28,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/10/2016 : € 28,000,000
Other links
Related public register
01/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TERMA SPACE AND RADAR TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TERMA SPACE AND RADAR TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related press
Denmark: #InvestEU: European investments for safer air and sea travel

Summary sheet

Release date
1 June 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/10/2016
20150805
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TERMA SPACE AND RADAR TECHNOLOGY RDI
TERMA A/S
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 28 million
EUR 58 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to research, development and innovation (RDI) investments for high-tech solutions used for telecommunications satellites, radar solutions for civilian security and surveillance applications as well as airborne self-protection systems. The activities will be carried out in Denmark.

The project supports a European promoter in its efforts to foster its competitive position in high-value-added products by investing in RDI, and contributes to the targets of the Europe 2020 strategy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. An environmental impact assessment is therefore not needed in accordance with EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter appears to be a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity. Should this be the case, the promoter would not be subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
01/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TERMA SPACE AND RADAR TECHNOLOGY RDI
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TERMA SPACE AND RADAR TECHNOLOGY RDI
Other links
Related press
Denmark: #InvestEU: European investments for safer air and sea travel

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TERMA SPACE AND RADAR TECHNOLOGY RDI
Publication Date
1 Oct 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65268226
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150805
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TERMA SPACE AND RADAR TECHNOLOGY RDI
Publication Date
16 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135071864
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150805
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TERMA SPACE AND RADAR TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TERMA SPACE AND RADAR TECHNOLOGY RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
TERMA SPACE AND RADAR TECHNOLOGY RDI
Data sheet
TERMA SPACE AND RADAR TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related press
Denmark: #InvestEU: European investments for safer air and sea travel

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Denmark: #InvestEU: European investments for safer air and sea travel
Other links
Related public register
01/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TERMA SPACE AND RADAR TECHNOLOGY RDI
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TERMA SPACE AND RADAR TECHNOLOGY RDI

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Related publications