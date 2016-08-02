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E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 61,132,716.36
Countries
Sector(s)
Latvia : € 61,132,716.36
Transport : € 61,132,716.36
Signature date(s)
16/07/2021 : € 8,132,716.36
16/07/2021 : € 53,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Related public register
07/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7.90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) ,būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojuma aktuālā versija
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7,90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojums Kopsavilkums
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Related press
Latvia: Kekava bypass - EIB provides financing for first large-scale PPP in the Baltics

Summary sheet

Release date
2 August 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/07/2021
20150786
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 61 million
EUR 138 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the design, build, finance and operation (DBFO) of approximately 17.5 km of the A7 main road south of Riga including construction of a new, approximately 14 km-long bypass to Kekava – a town currently crossed by the existing A7 road. The new road will be a dual carriageway (2x2 lanes) for approximately 13 km. The rest of the section will be 2 lanes. The project includes 4 major interchanges as well as sections with lanes for local traffic. The project will complement the investments made so far on the Via Baltica road sections and improve driving conditions between Riga and the Lithuanian border. The project will be procured under a public private partnership (PPP) contract based on an availability payment mechanism and includes a 20-year concession for operation and maintenance.

The project will improve traffic conditions on a TEN-T road corridor (Core TEN-T) and facilitate connectivity both locally and strategically. The project is located in a convergence region. The consistency of the project with the policy for lending to the transport sector depends on its economic profitability and will be confirmed during appraisal. Socioeconomic benefits are mainly expected from improved and more reliable journey times and improved traffic safety conditions resulting from the diversion of heavy transit traffic from densely populated areas.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU). An initial EIA was prepared in 2008, but certain technical solutions have changed since then, therefore a complimentary EIA is currently under preparation. Land expropriation is underway. Environmental and social aspects of the project implementation will be reviewed at appraisal. The project doesn't pass through Natura 2000 sites, but is located in the vicinity of a Habitats Directive site "Dolessala" (LV0301900). Compliance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) will be reviewed at appraisal.

The project is being procured as a PPP under the terms of a DBFO contract. Procurement will start in the second part of 2017. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
07/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7.90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) ,būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojuma aktuālā versija
09/03/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7,90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojums Kopsavilkums
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Other links
Related press
Latvia: Kekava bypass - EIB provides financing for first large-scale PPP in the Baltics

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Publication Date
13 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75356236
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150786
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Latvia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7.90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) ,būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojuma aktuālā versija
Publication Date
7 Mar 2018
Document language
Latvian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82846287
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150786
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Latvia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7,90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojums Kopsavilkums
Publication Date
9 Mar 2018
Document language
Latvian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82847193
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150786
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Latvia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Publication Date
31 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
252858758
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150786
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Latvia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Related public register
07/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7.90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) ,būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojuma aktuālā versija
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7,90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojums Kopsavilkums
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Other links
Summary sheet
E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Data sheet
E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Related press
Latvia: Kekava bypass - EIB provides financing for first large-scale PPP in the Baltics

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Latvia: Kekava bypass - EIB provides financing for first large-scale PPP in the Baltics
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T
Related public register
07/03/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7.90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) ,būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojuma aktuālā versija
Related public register
09/03/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T - Valsts galvenā autoceļa A7 Rīga – Bauska –Lietuvas robeža (Grenctāle) posma no ~ 7,90 km līdz 25,0 km apvedceļa (Ķekavas apvedceļa) būvniecības ietekmes uz vidi novērtējuma ziņojums Kopsavilkums
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - E67 A7 KEKAVA BY-PASS PPP TEN-T

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
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