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CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 111,000,111
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 111,000,111
Energy : € 111,000,111
Signature date(s)
12/12/2016 : € 111,000,111
Other links
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID II - Link to ESIA documentation
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID II
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID II

Summary sheet

Release date
4 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/12/2016
20150778
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID II
CEPS AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
CZK 3000 million (EUR 111 million)
CZK 6000 million (EUR 222 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Multi-component investment programme covering the period 2016-2020 aiming to reinforce the electricity transmission infrastructure of the Czech Republic

The project is expected to enable the promoter to improve the safety of the system, support the efficient operation of the electricity market in central and eastern Europe and maintain the reliability and quality of electricity supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns electricity transmission schemes (overhead lines, new substations and works in existing facilities) some of which will fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and will have to undergo an obligatory environmental impact assessment, while most of the remainder will fall under Annex II, which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The main impact that can typically be expected for a project of this nature relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, impact on flying vertebrates and disturbance during construction. Environmental and social (E&S) aspects will be reviewed during appraisal to ensure alignment with Bank E&S requirements.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, (i.e. Directive 2014/25/EU or Directive 2004/17/EC where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC , 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID II - Link to ESIA documentation
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID II
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID II - Link to ESIA documentation
Publication Date
22 Nov 2016
Document language
Czech
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71918117
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150778
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID II
Publication Date
15 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68895061
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150778
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID II
Publication Date
22 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164598725
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150778
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Czechia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID II - Link to ESIA documentation
Related public register
15/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID II
Related public register
22/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID II
Other links
Summary sheet
CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID II
Data sheet
CEPS TRANSMISSION GRID II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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