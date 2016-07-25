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EL CORTE INGLES DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 116,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 116,000,000
Services : € 116,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/12/2016 : € 116,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EL CORTE INGLES DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EL CORTE INGLES DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
Related press
Spain: EIB signs EUR 116m Investment Plan for Europe loan to boost ‘El Corte Inglés’ digital business

Summary sheet

Release date
25 July 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2016
20150748
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RETAIL DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
EL CORTE INGLES SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 116 million
EUR 232 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project, to be mainly implemented in Madrid, Spain, with applications affecting all stores throughout the country, will support the promoter's goal of transforming its digital technologies and systems to become the basis for the multichannel sales platform, and to appropriately adapt and optimise the logistics supply chain that comes with it.

The project will support a leading Spanish retail chain's efforts to safeguard its competitive position by investing in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) and contributes to the targets of the Europe 2020 Strategy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The IT development activities and investments are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) is therefore not needed as per EIA directive 2011/92/EU.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EL CORTE INGLES DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EL CORTE INGLES DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB signs EUR 116m Investment Plan for Europe loan to boost ‘El Corte Inglés’ digital business

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EL CORTE INGLES DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
Publication Date
22 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67602927
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150748
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EL CORTE INGLES DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
Publication Date
16 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134911478
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150748
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EL CORTE INGLES DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EL CORTE INGLES DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
RETAIL DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
Data sheet
EL CORTE INGLES DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
Related press
Spain: EIB signs EUR 116m Investment Plan for Europe loan to boost ‘El Corte Inglés’ digital business

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB signs EUR 116m Investment Plan for Europe loan to boost ‘El Corte Inglés’ digital business
Other links
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EL CORTE INGLES DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EL CORTE INGLES DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION RDI

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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