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AGRO FOOD INDUSTRY RDI (MGF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 15,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 15,000,000
Industry : € 15,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/05/2016 : € 7,500,000
6/05/2016 : € 7,500,000
Other links
Related public register
19/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGRO FOOD INDUSTRY RDI (MGF)
Related press
Greece: EIB signs loan agreement with Creta Farms in first Greek transaction with the support of the guarantee under the EFSI

Summary sheet

Release date
10 May 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/05/2016
20150735
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AGRO FOOD INDUSTRY RDI (MGF)
CRETA FARM INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL CO
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 15 million
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance Creta Farm's expansion plan through the development of new product lines in the premium branded meat snack and dairy segments based on the company's Oliving technology and with enhanced taste and health properties. The project costs incorporate the company's research, development and innovation (RDI) expenses and innovation-related capital expenditure (Capex) investments at its production facility in Crete over the period from 2016 to 2019.

The project is expected to maintain and increase the promoter's know-how in the premium branded meat snack and dairy segments, and its international expansion through exporting and licensing. Furthermore, the transaction would bring financial support to a Greek company which has constantly been contributing to employment in Greece.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter's production facilities are certified under the highest industry and quality standards. The project is deemed to meet EIB environmental and social standards and is therefore acceptable for the Bank's financing.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
19/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGRO FOOD INDUSTRY RDI (MGF)
Other links
Related press
Greece: EIB signs loan agreement with Creta Farms in first Greek transaction with the support of the guarantee under the EFSI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGRO FOOD INDUSTRY RDI (MGF)
Publication Date
19 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66530290
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150735
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGRO FOOD INDUSTRY RDI (MGF)
Other links
Summary sheet
AGRO FOOD INDUSTRY RDI (MGF)
Data sheet
AGRO FOOD INDUSTRY RDI (MGF)
Related press
Greece: EIB signs loan agreement with Creta Farms in first Greek transaction with the support of the guarantee under the EFSI

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: EIB signs loan agreement with Creta Farms in first Greek transaction with the support of the guarantee under the EFSI
Other links
Related public register
19/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AGRO FOOD INDUSTRY RDI (MGF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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