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TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 235,787,267.49
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 235,787,267.49
Energy : € 235,787,267.49
Signature date(s)
20/12/2018 : € 235,787,267.49
Other links
Related public register
06/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Biodiversity Offset Strategy
Related public register
06/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Offshore Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
06/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Guide to Land Acquisistion and Compensation (GLAC)
Related public register
06/11/2017 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
06/11/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Link to Resettlement Action Plan
Related public register
06/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Link to ESIA Report
Related public register
06/11/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Final Addendum to RAP - Executive Summary
Related public register
06/11/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Final Addendum to Resettlement Action Plan
Related public register
06/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Link to ESIA and Additional Executive Summary of Biodiveristy Action Plan (BAP)
Related public register
06/11/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Resettlement Action Plan for AGIs - Executive Summary
Related public register
06/11/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Resettlement Action Plan for AGIs - Full Report
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE

Summary sheet

Release date
23 March 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/12/2018
20150676
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE
TANAP DOGALGAZ ILETIM AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 270 million (EUR 219 million)
USD 6960 million (EUR 5639 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a gas pipeline through Turkey for transportation of natural gas from Shah Deniz production field in Azerbaijan to European and Turkish markets.

Constructing and operating gas infrastructure and transmission in conformity with the priorities of the EU Energy Security Strategy, the TANAP project will play a key role in diversifying the supply of natural gas to European markets and in meeting natural gas demand in Turkey.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter has carried out an environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) including a land acquisition and compensation plan according to national and international standards. The project's environmental permit has been issued and construction has already started. The expected impact should be well managed through appropriate construction practices. The detailed assessment of all the environmental and social documentation will be conducted by the Bank during its appraisal process for this project.

TANAP is an entity owned 88% by publicly owned/controlled shareholders in Turkey (30%) and Azerbaijan (58%) established to build and operate a gas transmission pipeline from the Turkey-Georgia border to the Turkey-Greece border. As the promoter has been granted special or exclusive rights and operates in a non-liberalised market, procurement under the project to be financed by the Bank is considered as a public sector operation as defined in the Bank's Guide to Procurement. The promoter is required to ensure that it has conducted its procurement in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

It is anticipated that the borrowers of the operation will be BOTAS BORU HATLARI ILE PETROL TASIMA AS and SOUTHERN GAS CORRIDOR CJSC.

Related documents
06/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Biodiversity Offset Strategy
06/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Offshore Livelihood Restoration Plan
06/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Guide to Land Acquisistion and Compensation (GLAC)
06/11/2017 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
06/11/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Link to Resettlement Action Plan
06/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Link to ESIA Report
06/11/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Final Addendum to RAP - Executive Summary
06/11/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Final Addendum to Resettlement Action Plan
06/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Link to ESIA and Additional Executive Summary of Biodiveristy Action Plan (BAP)
06/11/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Resettlement Action Plan for AGIs - Executive Summary
06/11/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Resettlement Action Plan for AGIs - Full Report
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Biodiversity Offset Strategy
Publication Date
6 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79687984
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150676
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Offshore Livelihood Restoration Plan
Publication Date
6 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79675992
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150676
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Guide to Land Acquisistion and Compensation (GLAC)
Publication Date
6 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79687376
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150676
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Publication Date
6 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79682734
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
Project Number
20150676
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Link to Resettlement Action Plan
Publication Date
6 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79687794
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20150676
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Link to ESIA Report
Publication Date
6 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79685673
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150676
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Final Addendum to RAP - Executive Summary
Publication Date
6 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79684142
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20150676
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Final Addendum to Resettlement Action Plan
Publication Date
6 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79676848
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20150676
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Link to ESIA and Additional Executive Summary of Biodiveristy Action Plan (BAP)
Publication Date
6 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79685481
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150676
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Resettlement Action Plan for AGIs - Executive Summary
Publication Date
6 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79685464
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20150676
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Resettlement Action Plan for AGIs - Full Report
Publication Date
6 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79688914
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Resettlement Action Plan (RAP)
Project Number
20150676
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79751193
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150676
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157263510
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150676
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Biodiversity Offset Strategy
Related public register
06/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Offshore Livelihood Restoration Plan
Related public register
06/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Guide to Land Acquisistion and Compensation (GLAC)
Related public register
06/11/2017 - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Related public register
06/11/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Link to Resettlement Action Plan
Related public register
06/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Link to ESIA Report
Related public register
06/11/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Final Addendum to RAP - Executive Summary
Related public register
06/11/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Final Addendum to Resettlement Action Plan
Related public register
06/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Link to ESIA and Additional Executive Summary of Biodiveristy Action Plan (BAP)
Related public register
06/11/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Resettlement Action Plan for AGIs - Executive Summary
Related public register
06/11/2017 - Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE - Resettlement Action Plan for AGIs - Full Report
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE
Other links
Summary sheet
TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE
Data sheet
TANAP TRANS-ANATOLIAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications