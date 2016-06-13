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SMART INNOVATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 5,750,000
Spain : € 19,250,000
Industry : € 4,650,000
Services : € 20,350,000
Signature date(s)
18/11/2016 : € 1,069,500
18/11/2016 : € 3,580,500
18/11/2016 : € 4,680,500
18/11/2016 : € 15,669,500
Other links
Related public register
31/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART INNOVATION
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SMART INNOVATION
Related press
Spain: EU finances Dominion's new innovation programme with a EUR 25m "Juncker Plan” loan from the EIB

Summary sheet

Release date
13 June 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/11/2016
20150664
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SMART INNOVATION
GLOBAL DOMINION ACCESS SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 25 million
EUR 51 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the promoter's ongoing expenditures on research, development and innovation (RDI).

The project comprises the promoter's ongoing expenditures on RDI for the development of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions in the promoter's market areas.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The activities included in the project concern research, development and innovation in IT services that are not specifically listed in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. An EIA is therefore not required.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
31/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART INNOVATION
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SMART INNOVATION
Other links
Related press
Spain: EU finances Dominion's new innovation programme with a EUR 25m "Juncker Plan” loan from the EIB

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART INNOVATION
Publication Date
31 Oct 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66866787
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150664
Sector(s)
Services
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SMART INNOVATION
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151582215
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150664
Sector(s)
Services
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
31/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART INNOVATION
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SMART INNOVATION
Other links
Summary sheet
SMART INNOVATION
Data sheet
SMART INNOVATION
Related press
Spain: EU finances Dominion's new innovation programme with a EUR 25m "Juncker Plan” loan from the EIB

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EU finances Dominion's new innovation programme with a EUR 25m "Juncker Plan” loan from the EIB
Other links
Related public register
31/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SMART INNOVATION
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SMART INNOVATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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