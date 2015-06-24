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MECACHROME USINE DU FUTUR & INNOVATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 40,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 40,000,000
Industry : € 40,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/07/2017 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MECACHROME USINE DU FUTUR & INNOVATION - Projet d'extension du site d'usinage avec création d'une halle d'attaque chimique
Related public register
22/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MECACHROME USINE DU FUTUR & INNOVATION
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MECACHROME USINE DU FUTUR & INNOVATION
Related press
France: EFSI - EU bank finances Mécachrome Group’s development with EUR 40 million loan
Related press
Portugal: New aeronautic manufacturing plant in Évora financed by the EIB under the Investment Plan for Europe

Summary sheet

Release date
16 December 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/07/2017
20150624
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
USINE DU FUTUR & INNOVATION
French aeronautic component supplier
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 40 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project aims at developing innovative solutions for the manufacture of new generation materials for aircraft engines and the development of new processes to manufacture aircraft components.

The project will help strengthen the promoter's technological and industrial competitiveness as a mid-sized Tier-1 supplier for the European aircraft manufacturing industry. The close proximity of the promoter's plants to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) sites in France will provide a competitive advantage for the promoter. Expanding its research and development (R&D) and manufacturing capacity is a fundamental element in its growth strategy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The research, development and innovation (RDI) activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes, and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project. An environmental impact assessment (EIA) is therefore not needed according to EIA Directive 2011/92/EU.

The company has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
23/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MECACHROME USINE DU FUTUR & INNOVATION - Projet d'extension du site d'usinage avec création d'une halle d'attaque chimique
22/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MECACHROME USINE DU FUTUR & INNOVATION
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MECACHROME USINE DU FUTUR & INNOVATION
Other links
Related press
France: EFSI - EU bank finances Mécachrome Group’s development with EUR 40 million loan
Related press
Portugal: New aeronautic manufacturing plant in Évora financed by the EIB under the Investment Plan for Europe

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MECACHROME USINE DU FUTUR & INNOVATION - Projet d'extension du site d'usinage avec création d'une halle d'attaque chimique
Publication Date
23 Sep 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66901560
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150624
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MECACHROME USINE DU FUTUR & INNOVATION
Publication Date
22 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69376532
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150624
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MECACHROME USINE DU FUTUR & INNOVATION
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
129186538
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150624
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MECACHROME USINE DU FUTUR & INNOVATION - Projet d'extension du site d'usinage avec création d'une halle d'attaque chimique
Related public register
22/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MECACHROME USINE DU FUTUR & INNOVATION
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MECACHROME USINE DU FUTUR & INNOVATION
Other links
Summary sheet
USINE DU FUTUR & INNOVATION
Data sheet
MECACHROME USINE DU FUTUR & INNOVATION
Related press
France: EFSI - EU bank finances Mécachrome Group’s development with EUR 40 million loan
Related press
Portugal: New aeronautic manufacturing plant in Évora financed by the EIB under the Investment Plan for Europe

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EFSI - EU bank finances Mécachrome Group’s development with EUR 40 million loan
Related press
Portugal: New aeronautic manufacturing plant in Évora financed by the EIB under the Investment Plan for Europe
Other links
Related public register
23/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - MECACHROME USINE DU FUTUR & INNOVATION - Projet d'extension du site d'usinage avec création d'une halle d'attaque chimique
Related public register
22/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MECACHROME USINE DU FUTUR & INNOVATION
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MECACHROME USINE DU FUTUR & INNOVATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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