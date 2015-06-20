OPOLE MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

The project includes multiple schemes, some of which may fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. For any scheme with a potentially negative impact on a Natura 2000 area (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC) the EIB requires the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law. It is a general requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation. This will be addressed during appraisal for the concerned projects. For schemes involving the construction of new rolling stock, the production will take place in the manufacturer's plants and does not fall within the scope of Directive 2011/92/EU, therefore no environmental impact assessment is required for the project. Such schemes are expected to deliver positive environmental benefits due to the substitution of obsolete rolling stock with high performance new buses. The measures to be taken by the promoter in the decommissioning of old rolling stock will be further checked at appraisal as well as all other environmental aspects. The prioritisation of public transport is expected to increase the public transport's share in modal split.